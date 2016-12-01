Novel recounts the grounding of the Cherry Venture

NEW RELEASE: The wreck of the Cherry Venture is a trip down memory lane for author Alison Giles who spent a year living in Rainbow Beach in 1974.

ON JULY 8, 1973, the cargo ship Cherry Venture ran aground during a fierce storm just south of Double Island Point.

For 34 years it remained marooned in the sand.

Even after several attempts to re-float the ship, it was never saved, was abandoned and left to corrode.

In 2007, when the rusting skeleton of the ship was finally broken up and removed, it brought a flood of memories, especially for author Alison Giles who once stayed on the Cherry Venture when her sister Maxine was a member of the salvage team.

Alison, who lived at Rainbow Beach for a year in 1974, has captured those memories in her latest children's novel, The wreck of the Cherry Venture.

Alison Giles in front of the grounded Cherry Venture.

A novel for middle-grade readers, the novel recounts the courage of human spirit in times of disaster.

It tells of the determination of one man to have the ship seaworthy again.

The wreck of the Cherry Venture is Alison's "factionalised” account of her time spent aboard the ship with the salvage team.

The 128-page paperback includes anecdotes of life at Rainbow Beach in the 70s and the story of another ship caught up in the same storm in the same waters.

Alison Giles with one of her other children's novels.

Alison was born in Sydney and has lived in Ulladulla in New South Wales, and Rainbow Beach, Mon Repos and Yeppoon in Queensland.

She has worked as a secondary and primary teacher, a teacher-librarian, an ESL specialist and indigenous specialist teacher.

Her last school position was a clinical counsellor in an inner-city Islamic college.

Alison has conducted writing workshops and judged literature awards.

She is a full-time writer of fiction and non-fiction for all ages.

Her works include Rodeo Darcy (shortlisted for the WA Premier's Award), Cockatoo Man, The Happy Fish, Travels to Moscow and Belka - Little Face.

To find out more about her latest children's novel The Wreck of the Cherry Venture, go to www.click-cloud.com.