Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Troy Allan Burley was sentenced to another seven years for raping a prisoner.
Troy Allan Burley was sentenced to another seven years for raping a prisoner.
Crime

Sadistic railway rapist preyed on women and prisoners

Danielle Buckley
30th Oct 2019 11:48 AM | Updated: 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SERIAL sexual offender used the same chilling tactics to rape an inmate in jail as he did countless women in the 1990s, a court has heard.

Troy Allan Burley, 41, who was dubbed the Ipswich railway rapist over a number of sadistic sex attacks in the mid-1990s was months away from being released from jail.

Now Burley will spend a further seven years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of a "degrading and humiliating" assault on a 21-year-old prisoner who was serving his first jail sentence.

 

Troy Burley is arrested by police after attacking woman in the 1990s.
Troy Burley is arrested by police after attacking woman in the 1990s.

 

During the week-long trial, Crown prosecutor Jacqueline Ball detailed how Burley forced the inmate to perform oral sex on him three times in May last year at Wolston Correctional Centre.

He would walk into the inmate's room naked then subject him to a range of lewd sex acts, the court heard.

Burley, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, sobbed as Judge Jennifer Rosengren reviewed how he used similar tactics to prey on the prisoner and on women in the 1990s including biting, forced oral sex and masturbation.

 

Troy Burley was sentenced to 20 years for his reign of terror on the railway.
Troy Burley was sentenced to 20 years for his reign of terror on the railway.

 

"(The victim) talked to the fact that you would repeatedly bite him as a form of punishment ... and that you threatened him on numerous occasions that if he did lock his door, that there would be physical punishment," she said.

The court was told of his heinous attacks on four women in the 1990s - brutal rapes carried out in Bundaberg and at Ebbw Vale and Gailes railway stations that involved grabbing women from behind, tying clothing over their faces and taunting his victims during the attack.

 

Burley would taunt his victims and threaten them.
Burley would taunt his victims and threaten them.

 

Burley also threatened to kill one woman if she didn't tell him where her family lived because he wanted to "have sex with some little girls", the court heard.

Defence barrister Michael Bonasia said Burley should receive a sentence "just and proportionate to the offending".

"He's not to be punished again for things he's done previously," he said.

Mr Bonasia told the court Burley was halfway through a double degree of engineering and business.

 

A newspaper clipping showing Burley’s long history of sexual offending.
A newspaper clipping showing Burley’s long history of sexual offending.

 

Judge Rosengren said the prisoner had felt "trapped and exploited" and would carry the scars for a lifetime.

"He talks of being so terrified of you he could not even tell his family what was going on," she said.

"He talks of nights where he cried himself to sleep because of the way you were manipulating, controlling and preying on him."

Judge Rosengren sentenced Burley to seven years' jail to be served on top of his current sentence.

"The community and offenders expect a prison system where offenders are kept safe from sexual predators," she said.

He will not be released before February 2027. - NewsRegional.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

More Stories

assault court crime inmate ipswich railway rapist jail prisoner rapist sentence troy allan burley troy burley
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Jockey declares Gympie horse can deliver his first Melbourne Cup win

    Jockey declares Gympie horse can deliver his first Melbourne...

    News All-Australia combination of trainer Danny O’Brien and star jockey Craig Williams believe Vow and Declare is the horse to keep the international army at bay and win...

    Gympie Hospital throws down dance challenge to Nambour, SCUH

    premium_icon Gympie Hospital throws down dance challenge to Nambour, SCUH

    News GYMPIE Hospital Emergency Department staff could not wait to accept the “Git Up”...

    Residents shoot down Gympie’s ‘boring town’ label

    premium_icon Residents shoot down Gympie’s ‘boring town’ label

    News Heaps to do in Gympie according to the majority, but some still think there is a...

    Man airlifted after serious motorbike crash near Gympie

    premium_icon Man airlifted after serious motorbike crash near Gympie

    News A motorcyclist was flown to hospital a serious crash in the Gympie region last...