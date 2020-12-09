Notorious Gympie problem threatens ‘landmark’ development

Gympie’s notorious parking problem has reared its head as a big issue for a proposed 108 bed, four-storey aged care centre near the hospital.

Parking has reared its head as a concern for the development, with multiple submissions raising fears the 108-bed facility will add to the parking issues already being experience in and around the hospital.

The centre’s application said traffic at the centre would be directed to Duke Street and 36 parking spaces are built into the initial design.

Parking at Gympie Hospital is already chaotic without the four-storey aged care centre.

Several of the submissions lodged with Gympie Regional Council said the proposal would be good and provide “much needed” care for the region’s ageing population, but not without some serious consequences in its present state.

One submission said the two-way King Street had been cut in half already.

“Cars parking in non-designated areas effectively render this street a one-way lane, whereby courteous behaviour (i.e. taking turns while driving in opposite directions) is the only preventive measure to head-on collisions and reversing from private driveways poses significant risk,” it said.

Parking issues on the streets around the Gympie Hospital could prove to be a significant hurdle this landmark development needs to jump.

And the developers wanted to “remove a further minimum two parking spaces in the

vicinity of the driveway entrance which will exacerbate the pre-existing problem and, in

the absence of driver awareness, increase the potential of traffic accidents.”

Another submission said they had taken to helping others skirt the issue altogether.

“We are offering our driveway to friends and family to park for hospital appointments as they find there is nowhere for them to park majority of the time,” they said.

“I worry that with all the staff, doctors, administrative staff, visitors and other personnel needed to work there the street is going to become even worse.”

The proposed aged care centre to be built near the Gympie Hospital has created concerns about worsening an already bad situation with parking in nearby streets.

A third submission said if the facility was approved without addressing parking issues, the result would not be a good outcome for those needing to use the facility.

“There is very little street parking nearby, and it is often all taken by hospital and court visitors,” they said.

“It is not sensible for a newly planned facility to rely on street parking.

“If there is not enough parking for family and friends to visit people in residential care, they may be discouraged from visiting, and this will be detrimental to the care being provided.”