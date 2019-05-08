Nothing prepares you for single motherhood

Nothing can prepare you for parenthood, let alone doing it on your own. Picture: supplied

IMAGES of beatific motherhood swam in and out of my conscious when I was ecstatically pregnant with No. 1 son. One was particularly entrancing.

In the shade of one of the glorious, spreading trees on the verdant grassy flats of the acreage my (now long ex) husband and I had (ill-advisedly it later turns out) bought, rests a beautiful, white bassinet in which a contented cherub slumbers. And around that sheltering tree, I am doing perfect circle work on my beloved quarter horse (the last and best of the horses I owned).

The exercising of "Noddy" completed and with this gentle chestnut ambling behind me, I collect the netted wicker basket with its still sleeping cargo and head back to our beautiful, newly relocated Queenslander.

I open the picket gate and head along the path and then up the steps to the wide cool veranda just as my beautiful first born begins to wake, his chubby features creasing into a smile at the sight of his loving mother. I reach in to stroke his cheek and whisper … "Oh, Jesus, where's the Quick Eze?" and so, as ever, this peaceful scene in my mind's eye is swept away by a tidal wave of burning acid reflux.

Marg Wenham's sons when little — Jim, Stew, Richard. Photo: Margaret Wenham

By the late stages of this first pregnancy, I was munching handfuls of antacids like popcorn - a result of the freeloading organism growing inside me at a rate that invoked other visions of being torn asunder by giving birth to an Arnold Schwarzenegger-sized baby.

"Oh women smaller than you have given birth to bigger babies than you're going to have," was how one obstetrician at the Royal airily dismissed my mounting concern the impending natal experience was going to resemble what happened in Aliens, which had come out two years earlier.

Well, the delivery of the nearly 4.7kg monster via an induction that turned into an emergency caesarean was indeed a nightmare and I exited it anaemic from blood loss and with a uterine infection that, along with the caesar wound, left me weak and bent in pain for weeks.

Acute mastitis compounded my misery. I still remember those red hot needles of pain shooting through my breasts every time the apparently insatiable beast I'd given birth to greedily latched on.

Bless the community nurse who finally took pity when No. 1 was about three months (he looked six months) and said, yes, maybe we should do some supplementary feeding.

Margaret Wenham's sons. Picture: supplied

Well, the first bottle was drained in seconds, the empty tossed over the side of the crib by a muscular arm and No. 1 burped, farted, rolled over and slept like, well, a baby for about six hours straight for the first time ever, which gave me, in turn, some much needed and healing extended sleep as well.

Motherhood. You're welcome to it.

Fast forward about five years and I'm pulled over to the side of the road AGAIN and I've flung open the back door AGAIN and undone three seat belts/car seat clasps AGAIN and rearranged Nos. 1, 2 and 3 sons to try to stop the fighting in the back AGAIN. I realise I'm shrieking like a fishwife.

To this day, No. 3, born with exquisite skills in aggravating, has faint crescent-shaped scars on his face from No. 2, driven mad by No. 3's goading, trying to gouge No. 3's face off.

By this stage, the husband is gone, the acreage is gone (a life-up-ending debacle worthy of its own column) and my beloved Noddy even longer gone.

Margaret Wenham’s sons all grown up. Picture: supplied

I'm working full time on s - t money, studying part time to try to earn less s - t money, and running the kids and heavily mortgaged household on my own.

Single motherhood. Christ, I'm wrung out.

Fast forward another eight or so years and I'm home from another 11-hour day, stopping at the footy ground to pick up the boys (the last parent to get there AGAIN) and, with them now tucking into spag bol - a constricted budget staple - I'm opening a phone bill. I nearly have a stroke. It's huge. Swollen, I later realise, by a Trojan that uploaded itself from some website, supplanting our Telstra dial-up connection. We've been racking up $5 a minute ever since.

I discover from whence the Trojan came. "Who's been looking at porn?" I roar. But their faces are a study in innocence and no-one's dobbing. So I spend hours researching exactly where all of us were the Saturday afternoon the Trojan landed - who was at footy and who might have been home alone and I finally make a blistering presentation. No. 1's busted, shouted at a lot, lectured at length about the sexual objectification of women and grounded for 50 years.

Motherhood. I've obviously failed.

Five or so years on and hammering and sawing is coming from the shed. "What are you doing down there?" I call to No. 3.

Margaret Wenham three sons, all grown up. Picture: supplied

"Oh just brushing up on my manual arts skills," comes the reply. Later I look at how he's inexplicably boxed in under the sink in the shed but just shrug thinking "well that's a crap job".

Subsequently, I'm scratching my head over a few things. Where's the laundry extraction fan timer gone? Why is there a roll of kitchen foil downstairs? And where's No. 3's bedside light gone?

It's not until I'm getting the mower out of the shed one day that I notice a chink of light shining through No. 3's risible joinery. A light goes on in my brain at the same time. I pull a sheet of plasterboard away and there flourishing under the heat and light of No. 3's bedside lamp, which is plugged into the timer, in a space that's lined with kitchen foil, is a healthy baby pot plant.

Motherhood. Sometimes you just gotta laugh.

It's nearly 31 years since No. 1 was born. I'm wondering if, come Sunday, I'll have received any flowers or even just a card. Or not. After all they're (a) boys; and (b) they're busy with their own lives now.

Motherhood. I'd better remind them.