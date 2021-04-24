‘Nothing left but ashes’ for Gympie family after house fire

A fundraiser is underway for a young Gympie region family after their house was completely destroyed in a devastating fire earlier this week.Â

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the Osborne Ct residence at Wallu late Wednesday morning, dispatching two crews to the scene.

Around midday the home sitting at the end of a long driveway was completely engulfed in flames, surrounded by bushland and with a large shed out the back.

A lack of onsite water was believed to have hampered efforts to bring the blaze under control, with water needing be sourced from Tin Can Bay.

Three members of the young family of five were home at the time and managed to escape with their pets and their lives, but returned yesterday to find most of their possessions, including precious photos, reduced to ash and rubble.

“Devastating, there’s no words to describe how you feel,” homeowner David Staib told 7NEWS.

A GoFundMe page has since been created through family friend Shannon Ellis, with the initial fundraising goal of $5000 aiming to help the Holt/Staib family get back on their feet.

“We understand it’s been a difficult year for a lot of people, but we are desperately reaching out to the community for support of any kind to help them begin a new life,” Ms Ellis said.

“Any help of any kind would be so much appreciated, as you could imagine the pain and loss this family is going through at the moment is unimaginable.”

You can donate to the Holt/Staib family through the GoFundMe page here.