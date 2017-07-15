24°
Nothing hush hush as Gympie women stride ahead

Arthur Gorrie
| 15th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
HUSH IT OUT LOUD: Gympie's most famous stay-at-home-mum, Jody Allen (third from left) is leading Gympie women in taking Hush Puppies to the nation, with the help of Krystal Prisk, Natalie Bostock, Louise Armstrong and Jamie Kouktzelas.
HUSH IT OUT LOUD: Gympie's most famous stay-at-home-mum, Jody Allen (third from left) is leading Gympie women in taking Hush Puppies to the nation, with the help of Krystal Prisk, Natalie Bostock, Louise Armstrong and Jamie Kouktzelas.

THERE is nothing hush hush about the big new Hush Puppies promotion, in which Gympie women will lead the nation in combining good looks with practicality.

Even if the people behind the iconic shoe brand did want to keep it all secret, the last person they would tell is Gympie's own international publishing sensation, Jody Allen.

Mrs Allen's Stay At Home Mum website now has nearly a million website followers all around the world and just over 513,000 followers on Facebook.

Hush Puppies marketing manager for Australia, Jamie Kouktzelas, says the new promotion uses real people, in real life, not models or actors.

And those women are from Gympie.

Mrs Allen thinks that is just terrific.

So does Jamie Kouktzelas.

She says Jody's followers have been identified as "one of the big target audiences.

"Everyone's really excited at us using real people in the campaign,” she said.

"Real people, real shoes” is the slogan for promoting the new Hush Puppies work shoe range.

It is a product which proves, as Hush Puppies always have, that comfort and style can go hand in hand - or foot by foot if we want to be more accurate

Campaign manager Krystal Prisk was in the process of helping busy Gympie mum Natalie Bostock get ready for the cameras, along with fellow model and professional practice manager Louise Armstrong, of Ellingsen Partners.

Miss Kouktzelas said the promotion through Stay At Home Mum was an exciting way to reach people all over Australia.

The company's promotional video material would be seen "everywhere,” she said - "on our website, at David Jones and Myers and in all our (Hush Puppies) stores.

"We're very excited to be promoting our "Soleutions” (get it?) Range, which she describes as a tribute to working women everywhere.

"We thank all of our teachers, nurses, retail girls, busy mums, doctors and office girls, in fact any one of you who hardly has time to sit down all day,” she said.

"Hush Puppies have made shoes with all of you in mind, to make sure that you're comfortable all day every day.

"We know that if you're wearing comfortable shoes that look good, that's something you don't have to worry about.

"The Australian Physiotherapy Association endorses our shoes, so you know we've passed the test.”

Jody Allen says she is excited to be a part of it, especially because of the involvement of women from Gympie as models.

"It's great to be involved and particularly to know that real women, from Gympie, are the look of the new Hush Puppies range.”

