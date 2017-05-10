19°
News

Nothing for by-pass but 'plenty for Gympie in budget' - MP responds on roads, facilities and welfare

Arthur Gorrie
| 10th May 2017 8:54 AM
YES, BUT: MP Llew O'Brien welcomed the federal budget, but wants more for the Bruce Hwy.
YES, BUT: MP Llew O'Brien welcomed the federal budget, but wants more for the Bruce Hwy. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE $15 million promised for Gympie region roads in the federal budget does not include any allocation for the Bruce Hwy by-pass.

But Gympie's Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien has vowed he will not let go of the issue.

The region's LNP representative welcomed much of the budget, especially a $20 million jobs package for the Wide Bay Burnett region, "to encourage business to create new jobs," the Tin Can Bay Men's Shed, financial assistance grants to help fund council services and the Pavilion refurbishment project.

Roads promises totalling about $15m include the hoped-for allocation of $2 million for the promised planning phase of Cooloola-Noosa link road upgrade.

That is on top of a major allocation of $11.2 million for upgrading the Bruce Hwy and Wide Bay Hwy intersection.

Mr O'Brien said the intersection upgrade would be welcomed from here to the South Brunett, as would completion of the Tinana Interchange project, expected to be open to traffic in August.

He said councils would receive funding to upgrade local roads through the Roads to Recovery program, including $1.88 million for roads in the Gympie Regional Council area.

Drivers on the other side of Gympie region's near-northern south-eastern boundaries will also benefit from their share of Fraser Coast council's $3.3 million and Noosa's $1.1 million in Roads to Recovery funding.

MORE ON THE BUDGET:

Budget delivers Wide Bay-Bruce intersection upgrade

'This is huge': Six-lane Bruce Hwy from Coast to Brisbane

Budget 2017: What's in it for Queensland?

Budget 2017: Your five-minute guide

Mr O'Brien hinted at some disappointment with the lack of any spending promise for the Section D Cooroy to Curra project, a matter which he said he would raise with federal Transport Minister Darren Chester, as well as making his point in the federal parliament.

"I will again press the importance of this project," he said, "together with the need for upgrades of the highway between Gympie and Maryborough, when I speak in the Parliament on Thursday.

"The Government simply cannot ignore the need for the Section D projevct when we already have 25,000 vehicles on the Bruce through Gympie every day, increasing by 3% a year and 3.5% a year for heavy vehicles."

Cooroy to Curra Section B - south along new alignment and the realigned Coles Creek Road and overpass. Supplied: Department of Main Roads
Cooroy to Curra Section B - south along new alignment and the realigned Coles Creek Road and overpass. Supplied: Department of Main Roads Contributed

Mr O'Brien welcomed the resumption of indexation of federal Financial Assistance Grants to help councils deliver better services, and an extension of the Building Better Regions Fund and Stronger Community Programs.

"I will advocate strongly to ensure organisations in Wide Bay secure a fair share of these funds," he said.

He said the federal government was strengthening Medicare and fully funding the National Disability Insurance Scheme, "to provide a secure future for Australians with a disability."

He said the needs-based school funding model advocated by the Coalition would be fairer, as well as being simple and transparent, "delivering an extra $22 million to schools in Wide Bay overt the next four years.

"A new Child Care Package will also deliver affordable, accessible child care for families.

"Small businesses in Wide Bay will be supported through recently legislated tax cuts and thsoe with a turnover of $10 million will be able to write off expenditure of up to $20,000 for a further year.

"The Coalition has abolished 457 visas and established a new Skilling Australians Fund to give permanent funding for skills training.

 

Member for Wide Bay Llew O&#39;Brien says the needs-based school funding model would be fairer.
Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien says the needs-based school funding model would be fairer. Tanya Easterby

"When matched with State and Territory funding, it will support up to 300,000 apprentices, trainees, pre-apprentices and higher level skilled Australians.

"People with a mental illness including severe depression, eating disorders, schizophrenia and post-natal depression resulting in a psycho social disability will be assisted through an $80 million commitment.

"The Coalition Government is also restoring the pensioner concession card to people who were affected by changes to the Age Pension asset test, to help them regain access to state concessions.

"A simple, more accessible Australian Financial Complaints Authority will act as a one stop shop to obtain binding outcomes will assist people to resolve their disputes with banks.

"A modest drug testing trial for 5,000 new welfare recipients will be undertaken to help ensure their responsibilities are met.

"The Coalition Government is also toughening Multinational Tax Avoidance Law to ensure they pay their fair share of tax.

"The Coalition Government is making the right choices to ensure fairness, security and opportunity for all Australians," he said.

.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce hwy cooloola coast fraser coast llew o'brien men's shed noosa pavilion roads tin can bay

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Nothing for by-pass but 'plenty for Gympie in budget' - MP responds on roads, facilities and welfare

Nothing for by-pass but 'plenty for Gympie in budget' - MP...

MP Llew O'Brien says there is lots in the federal budget for Gympie, but more is needed for the highway by-pass

From one sip over to far too much - drink drivers in court

DRINK DRIVING: court hears of the highs and lows

From .051% to 0.151% - lows and highs of drink driving

Gympie: Welcome to wet Wednesday

The Gympie region is in for a wet Wednesday

5mm fell in Gympie in the hour just after 5am this morning

Penalties for a risky choice, a bad memory and marijuana

Gympie Court house.

A risky driving choice, a bad memory and marijuana lead to court

Local Partners

'This is huge': Six-lane Bruce Hwy from Coast to Brisbane

BREAKING: A massive $536.4m windfall will deliver a six-lane Bruce Hwy from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast.

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

FIGHT FOR LIFE: Lyme disease sufferer Naomi Robinson with her brother Jye Robinson.

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary May 9-14

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.

James Nash's new show not one to set your watch by.

Afternoon of music a special gift for mums

IN TUNE: Matthias Kauffman (left) and Gitti Harriman will perform with Gympie Strings in the Cooloola Community Orchestra's Mother's Day concert on May 13.

How about the gift of live music?

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Making a billion doesn't mean you're a top notch film

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

Lara Worthington and son Racer arrive at Sydney airport last week.

Model Lara Worthington claimed she's not rich on radio this morning

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

BREATHTAKING VIEWS! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

Eerwah Vale 4562

House 4 1 2 $695,000

Wake up to the most breathtaking views of Mt Cooroy and beyond with so much privacy. So well positioned. Be at Eumundi Markets in 6 minutes, Noosa Main beach in...

VIEWS, SPACE AND CONVENIENCE

45 Inglewood Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This property offers far more than meets the eye. With 3 spacious bedrooms, with built-in robes and window air-conditioner in the main bedroom and ceiling fans in...

52 lifestyle dream acres!

1 Tinana Road, Goomboorian 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $329,000

Do something, do nothing stunning 52 acres on the highly sought after Eastern side of Gympie enroute to Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach and just 15 minutes to Gympie...

GREAT GLENWOOD BLOCKS

Lots 78 & 79 Pine Ridge Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

These 2 blocks are situated in Glenwood and are to be sold as one parcel of 3.88acs on 2 titles. Power and phone pass by on the road. The local shop and primary...

priced 2 sell, well below bank value!

61 Domans Road, Kanigan 4570

5 2 6 $359,000!

Holy Moly! It just doesnt get any better than this property, if you are wanting to move to the country and live the dream. Its 50 acres, its private, its got...

3.02 ACRES AT THE DAWN

47 Witham Road, The Dawn 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $189,000

Looking for a vacant block of land? Then look no further this rare block has just become available. Located in the desirable The Dawn area, the block measures...

time 2 settle down in the country!

29 Lower Wonga Hall Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 2 8 $385,000!

Just the perfect property to start up your own country lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of city living. Never too late to own your own home on 8 acres...

BARAMBAH-CATTLE AND IRRIGATION

Silver Perch Road, Barambah 4601

Residential Land 0 0 $449,000

Located in the South Burnett area, handy to Murgon and Goomeri, this 172 acre property offers the diversity of cattle and irrigation country. Approx. 45 acres is...

Convenient and Affordable!

45 Duke St, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in the Heart of Gympie just a short stroll to the CBD is this grand hardwood home, renovators and investors take note. This home offers you the perfect...

HOUSE, COTTAGE AND BIG SHED!

441 Tin Can Bay Rd, Canina 4570

House 3 1 4 $335,000

House, Big Shed and Cottage on 9097m2 (2.24 acres). The house features three bedrooms,built-ins,open lounge/dining combination, tidy kitchen, bathroom,verandah and...

Local value and service at Oakvale Homes

THE NEW TEAM: Oakvale Homes' new owners Sharon and Kurt Hansen with team members Damien Torrens, Karl Moore and Daph Backhouse.

Second generation builders to take reins of company

Tom Grady are show stoppers

PROUD SPONSORS: Tom and Lyn Grady love being involved with the Gympie Show as adults, when it is something they remember fondly from their childhood.

From childhood memories to a major sponsor of the 2017 Gympie Show

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!