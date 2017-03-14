31°
Nothing black and white about land rights challenge

Arthur Gorrie
| 14th Mar 2017 6:16 PM
CHALLENGE: Aboriginal activist Gary Tomlinson at the 'Gympie pyramid' site he wants protected.
CHALLENGE: Aboriginal activist Gary Tomlinson at the 'Gympie pyramid' site he wants protected.

A GYMPIE Aboriginal activist has labelled as imposters the Aboriginal elders recognised by white law in the Gympie area.

Wit-boooka, who is charged under his registered name Gary Tomlinson, is charged with a range of offences after an alleged fracas at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St office.

Wearing an Aboriginal flag as a cloak, he told Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday neither the court nor the elders it recognised were legitimate.

"I wear this (flag) because it is the law,” he said.

Challenged as to why he then continued to appear in court when required, he said: "Because yous'll throw me in jail if I don't.”

Gary Tomlinson, of Southside, his co-accused Diane Patricia Redden-King, of Curra, and Bundaberg man Mervyn Alfred James Tomlinson face multiple charges from an alleged invasion of council offices last year, including claimed assaults on Mayor Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith.

Mr Tomlinson has called for charges against Cr Curran for assaulting him.

Ms Redden-King has questioned the apparent disappearance of a video recording of the incident from her phone while it was in police possession.

Ms Redden-King told the court bail conditions prohibiting contact among the co-accused meant they were unable to protect sacred sites under immediate threat, including the so-called Gympie pyramid, which is in the way of the Gympie highway bypass.

Magistrate M. Baldwin told Tomlinson he would have to take concerns about jurisdiction to the High Court and told him "the elders disagree” with his claim to be acting on behalf of local Aboriginal people.

She was referring to an apology offered to Cr Curran by elders Wayne Croydon, of Kilkivan, and Auntie Olive Bennett and Auntie Barb Ferguson, of Gympie. Mr Tomlinson told the court they were not from the immediate area and only identified with his people because early white settlers had said they were.

"These people are not Kabi elders and they are not part of any Kabi Native Title claim and are not of the Kabi nation. They're not from here,” he said.

Kinship links caused difficulties on the white side of the law also, when Mrs Baldwin said Mervyn Tomlinson's solicitor could not appear in the Gympie court because he was related to her.

All three accused are due to appear in Gympie District Court in May.

Gympie Times

Topics:  elders gympie district court gympie magistrates court land rights tomlinson wid-boooka wit-booka

