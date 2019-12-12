Menu
Suzie Bates. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)
Cricket

Note a sign women’s cricket has arrived

12th Dec 2019 8:24 AM

Suzie Bates learned to play cricket in her Dunedin backyard with her brothers - now she's inspiring a new generation of young men.

The Kiwi all-rounder helped lead the Adelaide Strikers to the final of the Women's Big Bash League last weekend and received this heartwarming note after hitting 27 runs including one towering six.

The Brisbane Heat claimed back-to-back WBBL titles, defeating the Strikers by six wickets in Sunday's final at a sold-out Allan Border Field.

Chasing 162 for victory after the Strikers made 7-161 at the Brisbane venue, the Heat reached the target with 11 balls to spare after a controlled run chase.

Opener Beth Mooney led the way for the home team with an unbeaten 56, repeating the dose from last year's final when she also made a half-century.

Laura Harris (18 not out) scored the winning run to spark the celebration, just as she did when the Heat upset the Sydney Sixers last summer.

