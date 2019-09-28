‘Not tonight’: Fittler brutally snubbed by Bennett

THE thing about State of Origin is that it's never over.

South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett last coached the Maroons back in 2003 but he is one of Queensland's favourite sons, having guided the Brisbane Broncos to six premierships.

And the legendary coach continues to snub current NSW Blues coach and Channel 9 commentator Brad Fittler's handshakes, doing so again before the Raiders and Rabbitohs' preliminary final clash.

Fittler was in the tunnel before the game for Channel 9 and finished his interview by asking Bennett whether he'd be doing the Raiders' now famous "Viking clap".

Bennett responded: "I'll give that one a miss."

So Fittler sought a handshake, asking "Do I get a shake then?"

"Not tonight either," Bennett replied with a smirk across his face as he left the frame.

"Thanks Wayne," a downcast Fittler said.

It's not the first time it's happen this season either with Bennett walking straight past Fittler after an interview back in round 19 after an unconvincing win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

It left Fittler's co-commentators in hysterics.

At the time, Queensland legend Johnathan Thurston remembered Fittler had said "Go the Blues" after an interview.

"It was because you said the other game, 'Go the Blues', he (Bennett) said, 'Thanks mate, oh,'" Thurston said.

Fittler replied: "He caught it too late and he was filthy on me."

While it may not seem like a State of Origin issue, Bennett happily shook the hand of Paul Vautin before the Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles' semi-final last week - and Fittler was fuming.

Vautin left notoriously difficult Souths coach Wayne Bennett grinning after their lighthearted pre-match interview and it ended when the Manly legend signed off by telling the master coach a "see ya champ".

As the live broadcast returned to Nine's commentary box, Vautin shook hands with Bennett and then turned to the camera to glow in his achievement.

Take that Brad!

Fittler was filthy because he took two years to finally get a handshake from Bennett and was famously left hanging earlier this year when he offered his coach to Bennett.

"He got a handshake too," Nine presenter James Bracey said. "Brad's angry. He's jealous."

Fittler responded: "It took me two years".

"You've been coaching for about what, 60 years?"



Fatty's hilarious chat with Wayne Bennett is a must watch 🤣



He even champed the master coach 😂



Fittler may need a new tactic to get a piece of the coaching great's mitt.

