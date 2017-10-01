Not so flush after a day at the shops

"I LOVED eating out of the toilet, Nanny” my darling little granddaughter announced loudly as we headed up the crowded travelator at the shopping centre the other day.

"Me too, Nanny. That toilet stuff was sooooo yummy!” the even littler grand-darling shrieked.

Now, I knew they were talking about the novelties they'd found at the corner shop with Poppy that morning - two tiny plastic toilets with lollipops attached to their little cisterns and their miniscule bowls filled with sherbet.

They thought they were hilarious and the three of them ran - laughing like loons - all the way home to show me.

Sadly, that little back story was lost in translation.

Behind us, a mother dragged her two children - the only ones who thought what they'd just heard was funny - back down the travelator. The people in front threw me a collective look of revulsion before pushing and shoving their way clear of us.

Poppy, who'd been beside me just moments before, was suddenly nowhere to be seen. Which was probably a good thing, because I wanted to kill him. I also wanted to tell anyone still within earshot that my granddaughters often ate from bowls, just not the loo variety. But mortification had rendered me speechless - and there was no-one within cooee anyhow.

When we finally reached the top, I looked back - way back - and spotted Poppy (who any other day would curse "lazies” who stand still on travelators) rooted to the spot, deep in conversation with the horrified mother-of-two. When they finally reached the top, Poppy was farewelled with a warm smile. I was treated to a look of cold, unadulterated disgust.

"What were you doing?” I demanded as Poppy was set upon by two little grand-darlings desperate to check out the discount shop in the hope of finding pink eye masks - their fixation du jour.

"I was telling that nice lady I thought the girls looked healthy enough and if they were eating from the toilet it didn't seem to be doing them any harm,” Poppy grinned over his shoulder as he was dragged away.

"That nice lady wants to report me to the authorities,” I hissed at his retreating back.

Stomping after them, I reached into my handbag for my purse but found, instead, two tiny plastic toilets, flushed clean of lollipops and sherbet.

I tossed them in the nearest bin and went in search of my own sudden fixation du jour - a nice place to hide.