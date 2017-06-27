24°
Not so fast, Telstra and NBN

A letter to the editor by Sharlene Makin, CEO, Roadcraft Driver Education, Gympie | 27th Jun 2017 5:55 AM
Roadcraft chief executive officer Sharlene Makin has had a horrible experience with the NBN and her business has also encountered a scam pretending to be the NBN. She responds to NBN's claim that the problem was with Roadcraft equipment, and it had since all been rectified.
Roadcraft chief executive officer Sharlene Makin has had a horrible experience with the NBN and her business has also encountered a scam pretending to be the NBN. She responds to NBN's claim that the problem was with Roadcraft equipment, and it had since all been rectified. Rowan Schindler

I WRITE in response to an article published in Friday's edition of The Gympie Times, "NBN responds to local criticism of its reliability and speed”, where Ms Lindsay of the NBN has made a quote about Roadcraft, of which I am the CEO.

She is quoted as stating: "In the case of Roadcraft, Telstra determined it was actually an issue with the business's own equipment and the problem has been rectified.”

I feel the need to clarify that there is actually a bit more to this issue than what Ms Lindsay refers to as "it”.

I then note that I was mentioned again in Saturday's edition in Telstra's response to NBN criticism, where Ms Boisen of Telstra states, "We attended the customer's premises this week to assess their service and an issue with their own equipment was identified.” But a bit more than that was identified, wasn't it Ms Boisen?

The full story is that Roadcraft, like many residences and businesses, has been forced to change to the NBN.

This was fine by us; we were fully compliant and worked with our provider to affect the changeover, after which we were expecting significant improvement with internet performance. After all, we were all familiar with the sales pitch of "fast and reliable”, so "Bring it on” we thought.

Firstly, the changeover to NBN was a disaster!

When we finally achieved the changeover, reality was indeed much different to expectation.

We experienced speeds of anywhere from 0.9 to 59 mbps download speed maximum, with internet service completely dropping out quite often.

Being a professional business, we followed correct protocol and contacted our service provider in the hope that we might find a solution. I must clarify however, I delegated this job to two of my staff members because after the "train wreck” that was my own personal NBN/Telstra experience at home, I thought it be in everyone's best that I remove myself from a possible repeat of such an infuriating process.

Anyway, my two staff members worked together and collectively spent hours on the phone, on hold, and then feeling a little buoyed when finally afforded the opportunity to speak to a real person.

My staff are professional, patient and solutions-based kind of people, so they worked diligently in their endeavours to explain the issues and get some help. The problem seems to be, however, that the overseas-based customer service officers might actually be powerless to help.

Then, a stroke of luck. A 7.30 Report journalist rang our local Chamber of Commerce president to ask if he knew of any businesses experiencing issues with the NBN, and was put on to me.

This journalist asked if I had any objections to him contacting Telstra on my behalf. I was like, "Mate, go for your life.”

So interestingly enough, only hours later, we received a phone call from an Australian Telstra representative, citing he "just happened to be reviewing our files” and wondering if he could be of assistance. Within one working day we had a Telstra technician at Roadcraft.

Yes, I can confirm that the technician did identify a problem with one of Roadcraft's computer systems that was affecting internet speed and data usage.

Once brought to our attention, our IT consultant promptly fixed the Microsoft related issue. We later discovered that the reason we had not been notified of this issue prior, is because Telstra was emailing a random and incorrect email address. This is however just ONE of the issues, not THE issue.

We had been given a free "speed boost” for three months, so one would assume that meant we could expect in excess of the 100 mbps we were already paying for in our regular contract. Then on May 27, I received an email from Telstra with an offer to continue with the speed boost for an additional $15 per month (an offer we did not accept).

Here's the catch: the technician who tested the existing infrastructure on June 19 found that it has a maximum speed capability of 68 mbps. So when considering our contract of "up to” 100, and then the "pay us more money and we'll give you a bit more” offer, our service provider was actually trying to sell us something they cannot possibly deliver.

Ms Boisen has also stated in the article that customers who are not receiving the speeds they signed up for will be moved to a different tier. I am looking forward to your call Ms Boisen and keen to discuss our experiences, and any offers of refunds and/or compensation to the not-for-profit organisation I manage.

I have no idea who is at fault for the performance issues of the NBN, but here are some facts that I do know:

  • The level of customer care, service or regard, and the lack of accountability by one particular service provider is far from acceptable. In fact, it takes media and/or ombudsman intervention to get any level of customer service that can be deemed as satisfactory.
  • I am not alone in my experiences; the horror stories of people's experience with the NBN changeover and then the ensuing poor performance are never ending, and businesses have been adversely affected.
  • We at Roadcraft have signed a contract for "up to” 100 mbps download, and then invited to pay for additional speed, when the maximum capability of the infrastructure is 68 mbps download.
  • I ran a speed test at Roadcraft last Friday, after the offending computer had been fixed, and actually switched off at the time, and got 19.5 mbps download; a far cry from 100.
  • I visited a friend that evening, not yet on NBN, and ran a speed test. They're enjoying 43.6 mbps download, and by all accounts that is quite consistent.
  • I did a speed test at home on Sunday afternoon, with NBN, and got 3.17 mbps download.

So, this is why I maintain the "Fast and Reliable” NBN is NOT what it's cracked up to be. I applaud the ACCC for investigating this matter and I will certainly sign up for the broadband speed testing (I just hope I have enough internet speed to register online!).

A bit of honest transparency wouldn't go astray so that one might endeavour to make informed and sound business decisions, based on facts, rather than what it's supposed to be.

I extend my thanks to the ABC's 7.30 Report and also The Gympie Times for fair and accurate reporting that has been the catalyst for the necessary solutions-based discussion amongst all stake-holders.

Sharlene Makin,

CEO, Roadcraft Driver Education.

Gympie Times

Topics:  letter to the editor nbn roadcraft telstra

