COURT: A gun owner who could have held a proper licence was found guilty of "slackness" in Gympie Magistrates Court. Arthur Gorrie
News

Not quite legal: bond for guns, ammo

Arthur Gorrie
by
6th Mar 2018 8:07 AM

"WHY wasn't he licensed?” Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan asked yesterday, when told of the law abiding past of a Gympie man on weapons charges.

Joshua McCauley, 25, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a shotgun, two rifles and ammunition on February 11.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told the guns had been found on a shelf in a wardrobe at McCauley's Duke St home.

The ammunition, for a shotgun and a .22 rifle, was found in a sports bag.

The court was told McCauley had grown up around weapons.

"He helped run an 80,000 -acre property between St George and Mitchell.

"I think the attitude of 'she'll be right' was applied,” solicitor Chris Anderson, representing McCawley, told the court.

"The weapons and the ammunition were his and his father had a weapons licence and wanted to be able to look after the guns,” he said.

"The weapons were dismantled and not in an operative state.”

However, McCawley's father withdrew the offer to take possession of the guns and ammunition after the police prosecutor told the court the father's licence would need to be verified.

Although in the court with his licence, he did not wish to persevere with the request,” Mr Anderson said, after briefly conferring with his client.

Mr Callaghan noted that McCawley had been "obviously brought up around weapons” and knew what he was doing.

"You should have got a licence. It was slackness on your part. If you are going to use weapons, you need a licence in this country,” he said, placing McCawley on a $600 good behaviour bond for nine months with no conviction recorded.

Mr Callaghan ordered the guns and ammunition be forfeited for destruction.

