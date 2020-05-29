Not over yet: Experts warn second virus wave on cards

Health professionals have warned that the threat of a second wave of coronavirus will last for months, despite Sunshine Coast’s control over the pandemic. Photo: Bianca De March

HEALTH professionals have warned the threat of a second wave of coronavirus will last for months, despite Sunshine Coast's control over the pandemic.

While the Coast is coronavirus free, medical experts predict small, sporadic outbreaks in hot spots to continue to occur around the region.

Infectious disease expert at the University of the Sunshine Coast, Matt Mason, said the state is showing promise given there has been no major outbreaks despite restrictions being lifted.

But based on the second wave that followed other global pandemics, the World Health Organisation consultant urged further caution.

"It looks like we haven't hit a second wave at this point, which is really good news," Mr Mason said.

"We have had four weeks of eased restrictions, kids going back to school, places opened up, more people out and about. And we haven't seen an uptick.

"But the second wave will remain a possibility for months. Until there is a way of preventing people getting it, or we find a vaccine."

Australian Medical Association Sunshine Coast president Dr Roger Faint said he was "surprised" the second wave had not hit.

Dr Faint praised the work of politicians and the chief health officers for the steps taken to reduce transmission but said the wave remained a background concern.

"I would be surprised if there was a big second wave. We will still get hot spots occurring though," Dr Faint said.

"We have got to watch big crowds, whatever it is, sporting events, pubs or nightclubs, it is an imperative we are careful."

Dr Faint said the government's tracking app was a helpful tool to help control the virus further.

Mr Mason said Australia could push towards eliminating the virus altogether, but that would mean keeping the borders closed.

Australia has the capacity to test 10,000 people per day, but Mr Mason said only 4000 were being tested.