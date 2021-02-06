NOT ON! Furious Fredman vows to fight Normanby closure

Mary Valley councillor Bob Fredman is furious at the Main Roads lack of consultation and consideration in its decision to close Gympie's Normanby Bridge to traffic for three months.

Mary Valley councillor Bob Fredman has come out swinging at Transport Department plans to close the major arterial from the Valley into Gympie for three months.

It was revealed yesterday (Friday) the DTMR is about to close Normanby Bridge to traffic for the three months it will take to rebuild the Hughes Terrace overpass, which was seriously damaged by a truck three years ago.

Doing so was not only “totally inconsiderate” to the people and businesses of the Mary Valley who relied on the link, but to the people and businesses of the Southside who will have to absorb all the traffic diverted from the Mary Valley Road to Exhibition Road.

Normanby Bridge will be closed while DTMR rebuilds the damaged overpass.

To top it off, Gympie could still get a flood over the next few months, and even a moderate flood of the Mary River could put Kidd Bridge under, and cut Gympie off.

“As far as I am concerned this proposed closure is not on,” a fired up Mr Fredman said.

“It’s just another poke in the eye for the people in the Mary Valley from Main Roads.

“We are still waiting on answers on the Mary Valley Rd and now we have got this to contend with, which will hurt a lot of people.

“I put it to Main Roads today, I rang the number and explained the consequences of this and my deep concern about the lack of consultation

“I left him with two questions which I hope to have answered Monday: How can they at least redesign the job so that traffic can go left off the highway on to the bridge and over the river, and left (from the Valley) off the bridge over the river, on to the highway.”

Mr Fredman said he was hoping for a positive answer “because what they haven’t taken into account - because of course they didn’t do any local consultation - is that there’s a lot of commercial and school traffic that relies on Normanby Bridge and the alternatives are long and slow”.

Storm clouds approaching Gympie on October 28, photo taken from Normanby Bridge.

“The reality is they are doing it in flood season which will make it really interesting.

“I know it’s difficult for engineers in Bundaberg to understand all this but I am just sick of the treatment we are getting and I am hopeful on Monday to hear of a more satisfactory arrangement for the peole of the Mary Valley.

“I I don’t get a positive answer I am taking the matter to council and hence to the State Government.

“Basically, we have got no option but to take it up with the State Government because it is totally inconsiderate to the people of the Mary Valley. Given that all the traffic will be largely redirected to Exhibition Rd it’s also inconsiderate to the people on the Southside.”