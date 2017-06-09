Not long to wait for Kandanga's reincarnated hotel

LOOKING GOOD: Kandanga Hotel is only a few weeks away from opening, says owner Doug Greensill.

Kandanga Pub Rebuild: Kandanga Pub only weeks from opening.

And as the new reincarnation of the Kandanga Hotel takes final shape, it is clear that members of the Greensill family are not easily discouraged.

As with most construction projects, the final finishing touches seem to take as long as the more dramatic parts of the process.

But Doug Greensill says there will be an opening in a few weeks, although the final date is not quite certain.

Russell Deserio installs some of the new pub's specacular timber features. Renee Albrecht

"Liquor Licensing say they will not inspect the place until the floor is finished and the taps are in, but we think they'll be fairly prompt after that.

"We're still trading in the top bar," he said, referring to the quickly transformed shed which has kept things convivial since the venerable timber hotel building burned to the ground in December 2015. Its replacement has taken shape on the old site, to provide a community venue now air-conditioned, with extended verandas and gaming facilities, as well as a brand new accommodation wing.

Eli Slater on the tiles at the Kandanga pub yesterday. Renee Albrecht

Mr Greensill says he receives four to six phone calls a week asking if the pub is open for meals.

"We'll have a soft opening next month and then a big announcement," he said.