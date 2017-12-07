Brooding storm clouds loom over Monkland, contrasting with the bright sunshine at the Coles Shell Service Station on the Bruce Hwy at Gympie on Tuesday afternoon.

Brooding storm clouds loom over Monkland, contrasting with the bright sunshine at the Coles Shell Service Station on the Bruce Hwy at Gympie on Tuesday afternoon. Donna Jones

IT LOOKS like we are about to get a real taste of summer, with maximums of 34 degrees today and 35 tomorrow in Gympie - just in time for the official start of the Christmas school holidays.

With a strong fresh still in the Mary River and the many other natural waterways it's timely to remind people of the danger of jumping in for a swim without checking the water first.

The Mary River has experienced minor flooding after two days of heavy rain. Scott Kovacevic

The rain we had on the weekend may have washed any number of obstacles into waterways and swimming holes that were previously safe to jump into. Take care.

The poor old Mary River walk has had another dunking this week - it's almost as if the heavens are mocking the council. It's not hard to picture the Mayor shaking his fist at the sky as that torrential rain came down on Sunday, knowing exactly what it meant for the river walk.

No doubt the council crew knows the drill for getting things back on track down there though.

Today's article on Lisa Millar and her father, the late Clarrie Millar, no doubt left some misty-eyed.

Dorothy and Clarrie Millar with their daughters Trudi and Lisa during Clarrie's time as Wide Bay MP.

I was a cadet and a friend of Lisa's when she was cutting her teeth here in Gympie and met Clarrie several times at their home in Spring Road.

He was a true country gentleman and a wonderful father. Rest in peace, Clarrie.