NOT HAPPY: Why Wide Bay is more miserable than most

A RECENT study has ranked the happiest - and most miserable - regions in the country, based on what's really affecting today's young Australians.

Data collected by Real Insurance measured concerns over family, finances, health, climate change, technology, work and education matters, among people under 55.

Residents of Sydney's Blacktown area were reported to be among the most concerned in all these areas, followed by Wide Bay.

Meanwhile, inner-city Brisbane residents were ranked Australia's happiest due to the low level of worry on these matters.

Unsurprisingly, money-related issues, particularly, the rising cost of living and slow wage growth, was found to be the thing this demographic stressed about most.

More than 50 per cent of the 5000 who participated indicated financial constraints were their biggest concern.

Climate change and environmental issues are also a large source of worry for young Aussies - coming in second on the list.

Perth residents were revealed to be the 'least-financially concerned', while Wide Bay residents were the most.

Inner Sydneysiders were also less likely to worry about money than those in the Blacktown area.

Sydneysider Rebecca Maine, 25, from Erskineville, revealed she is constantly trying to keep up with the cost of living after moving out of her parents' Roseville, NSW home six months ago.

Ms Maine, a consultant at an auditing firm has a steady annual income but said she is still struggling to stay afloat.

'I just upped my credit card limit because I'm basically going backward in my week-to-week spending', Ms Maine told Daily Mail Australia.

'Fifty per cent of my paycheck goes to rent and I just turned 25 so I've been having a debate with my parents about private health insurance because I don't want to pay for it.

'I'm lucky to have savings from living at home for so long'.

Ms Maine currently pays $650 a fortnight for rent and now has to shell out $25 a week for a health plan of the least coverage.

Among her other expenses are transport, groceries - on which she spends $100 to $150 a week - her mobile phone bill, and home utilities.

'Sydney is really expensive to live in,' she added. 'I've definitely been living paycheck-to-paycheck.

'I work at KPMG and it's a relatively good position to be in and I still stress about it. So I don't understand how people who are not in this position live in Sydney', she said.