Not guilty plea in CBD 'hammer attack' trial

TRIAL CONTINUES: The trial continues of a man charged with an alleged hammer attack in the Gympie CBD DAVE HUNT

A GYMPIE District Court jury has begun hearing evidence of an alleged hammer attack on a man in the Gympie CBD last year.

John Andrew Gay, 50, has pleaded not guilty to assaulting veteran Gympie boxing trainer Tony Young with a hammer, as Mr Young worked at a table in the gymnasium he rented from Mr Gay's mother.

In an incident alleged to have occurred on September 1 last year, the court was told of animosity between the two men over a long period.

Mr Young denied calling Mr Gay a pedophile, but gave evidence that Mr Gay had "abused kids” attending the gym, saying he meant verbal abuse.

"He would watch kids arrive at the gym and yell at them if they stepped on the lawn,” he said.

Mr Young told the court he had heard a noise and had moved to turn around when he felt intense pain behind his left ear and fell to his right-hand side onto an exercise bike.

He said he had placed his left hand on the table to try to get to his feet and saw Mr Gay wield the hammer and "smash” it into his hand.

Mr Young said he had gone to the computer business next door in Myall Street and the owner, Lee Hurran, had provided CCTV footage showing Mr Gay going to the gymnasium shed and then going away again at about 3pm, when Mr Young was preparing the gym for use after school.

Mr Young said he had attended Gympie police station and then the hospital, before making a formal statement the next day.

Under defence cross examination, Mr Young said he had been boxing since he was 12 and had been Queensland Middleweight Champion and had never experienced a blow as powerful.

"It was much stronger than a punch. I've never been knocked down before.”

He denied a suggestion by defence barrister Harry Fong that he (Mr Young) had pushed Mr Gay and attempted to go into a boxing stance, falling in the process onto an exercise bicycle and injuring himself that way.

"No way,” Mr Young said.

"I suggest the injuries you suffered were because you fell backwards,” Mr Fong said.

"I've got too much at stake to risk lying about this,” Mr Young responded.

Mr Hurran said Mr Young had come into his shop bleeding. "I saw blood on his left hand and he showed me blood coming out of the back of his head,” he said.

Gympie Hospital's then emergency doctor Chris McQuaid said the injuries would be consistent with either a hammer blow or a fall onto a hard object.

"There was no evidence of concussion and Mr Young said he had not lost consciousness.”

The case before Judge Gary Long, is continuing.