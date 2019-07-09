'Not good enough' - Pet owners need to be more responsible

PET OWNERSHIP: Local resident Philippe Coquerand believes Gympie pet owners need to take more responsibility for their furry animals after a dog attack in Rainbow Beach led to a 10-year-old boy with serious injuries.

PET OWNERSHIP: Local resident Philippe Coquerand believes Gympie pet owners need to take more responsibility for their furry animals after a dog attack in Rainbow Beach led to a 10-year-old boy with serious injuries. Philippe Coquerand

OPINION: PET owners in the region need to take responsibility for their pets.

Recently at Rainbow Beach, a 10-year-old boy was attacked by two dogs as he walked his dog.

The dogs reportedly came out of nowhere to attack the boy, and left the boy with serious injuries.

A passer-by was there to help, otherwise the situation could have been even worse.

As it was, the boy received serious bites to his lower leg that needed surgery and will now need lengthy rehabilitation.

I have a kelpie that loves going for walks but I'm always concerned about crossing paths with a stray or unleashed dog.

My fears were realised on Monday afternoon when I was walking my dog on the Southside and a staffordshire bull terrier came out from nowhere and headed straight for us.

Motorists were forced to slam on their brakes as it crossed two lanes of traffic to get to us.

I'm not saying it was a dangerous dog, but my instinct was to get out of there before it got to the other side.

I took my dog and went through several back streets remaining as calm as possible.

I am not scared of dogs but when it comes to my dog I will do everything to protect him.

Come on Gympie, let's look after our pets, keep them under control and prevent what happened at Rainbow Beach from happening again.