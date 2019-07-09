Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PET OWNERSHIP: Local resident Philippe Coquerand believes Gympie pet owners need to take more responsibility for their furry animals after a dog attack in Rainbow Beach led to a 10-year-old boy with serious injuries.
PET OWNERSHIP: Local resident Philippe Coquerand believes Gympie pet owners need to take more responsibility for their furry animals after a dog attack in Rainbow Beach led to a 10-year-old boy with serious injuries. Philippe Coquerand
News

'Not good enough' - Pet owners need to be more responsible

Philippe Coquerand
by
9th Jul 2019 5:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION: PET owners in the region need to take responsibility for their pets.

Recently at Rainbow Beach, a 10-year-old boy was attacked by two dogs as he walked his dog.

OTHER STORIES:

Gympie dog owners, get ready to pay more

There are no excuses, just take care of your pets

SHOCKING: Why do only 4% of us want our Gympie cats back?

The dogs reportedly came out of nowhere to attack the boy, and left the boy with serious injuries.

A passer-by was there to help, otherwise the situation could have been even worse.

As it was, the boy received serious bites to his lower leg that needed surgery and will now need lengthy rehabilitation.

I have a kelpie that loves going for walks but I'm always concerned about crossing paths with a stray or unleashed dog.

My fears were realised on Monday afternoon when I was walking my dog on the Southside and a staffordshire bull terrier came out from nowhere and headed straight for us.

Motorists were forced to slam on their brakes as it crossed two lanes of traffic to get to us.

I'm not saying it was a dangerous dog, but my instinct was to get out of there before it got to the other side.

I took my dog and went through several back streets remaining as calm as possible.

I am not scared of dogs but when it comes to my dog I will do everything to protect him.

Come on Gympie, let's look after our pets, keep them under control and prevent what happened at Rainbow Beach from happening again.

dog attacks dogs editorial editorial comment editorial opinion gympie opinion piece pet ownership rainbow beach responsibility
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Two Gympie cold cases that have stumped police for years

    premium_icon Two Gympie cold cases that have stumped police for years

    News Two separate cold cases have stumped Gympie detectives for more than a decade.

    Construction company collapses as hidden heartache revealed

    premium_icon Construction company collapses as hidden heartache revealed

    Breaking Hundreds of thousands of dollars owed in heartbreaking liquidation

    Brave Gympie teen 64 steps closer to his dream

    premium_icon Brave Gympie teen 64 steps closer to his dream

    News 'We usually need to take his wheelchair with us...'

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards