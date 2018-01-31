Menu
Not doing anything wrong, except being there

CD CONTAINER: A few drinks and some music fall foul of the law.
Arthur Gorrie
by

THE otherwise innocent behaviour of two young Gympie women became an offence when they were found, as Gympie Magistrates Court was told, doing no harm but in the wrong place.

The court was told they were near a shed on the St Patrick's school grounds "drinking cask wine and listening to music."

Kassandra Hope Eloise Anderson Pearson, 18 and Courtney Jade Wilshere, 20, pleaded guilty to trespassing on January 5.

The police prosecutor told the court police had received a complaint about people on the school oval.

They were "drinking wine from a cask and listening to music," the court was told.

Mr Callaghan told the two women he accepted their lack of any criminal motive.

"You weren't there for any reason other than to drink cask wine and listen to music. You were not there to steal or smash things, which is usually associated with trespassing."

He placed them each on a $200 good behaviour bond for nine months, with no conviction recorded.

Topics:  gympie court gympie crime music trespassing wine

