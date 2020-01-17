Gympie store says reports of demise greatly exaggerated

IN BUSINESS: Stephen Davies loads a truck with beds, including one Gympie-made brand and yesterday rejected rumours of the demise of his Beds R Us furniture outlet in Red Hill Rd.

GYMPIE furniture retailers, Stephen and Naomi Davies, of Beds R Us in Red Hill Rd, say they are still in business, small thanks to potentially disastrous misreporting on national television yesterday.

Mr Davies yesterday said a report on the Channel 7 Sunrise program was brought to his attention by an acquaintance who said the business had been reported to have closed its doors.

The story followed on from news of the Jeanswest collapse and said it was the latest in a line of other defunct businesses, including Beds R Us.

"Nothing to do with us," Mr Davies said yesterday, except for the damage the report itself might do.

"We're okay. We're an independently owned retailer.

"We want to assure customers the story is not true.

"It is a bit of a concern," Mr Davies said, "because if rumours spread that we're gone, like Jeans West, that's going to be quite damaging to me, my business and my reputation," he said.

"Beds R Us is really a buying group and the stores are independently owned," he said.

A Beds R Us representative said the group nationally was not in trouble either, with 85 stores, 36 of them in Queensland.

"And growing," the representative said.

"Beds R Us was a buying group which was not affected by individual businesses "closing or moving from time to time."

Seven Brisbane stores had closed in November 2018, but two had since reopened under other owners.

The Sunrise program has been contacted for comment.

Gympie's Jeanswest store shut its doors early on Wednesday as news broke that the iconic Australian retail chain had been put into administration nationwide, leaving almost 1000 staff at risk.