Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Mayor Mick Curran. Gympie region farmers continue to dispute information from Gympie Regional Council around the significant rise in many rural rates this year.
Gympie Mayor Mick Curran. Gympie region farmers continue to dispute information from Gympie Regional Council around the significant rise in many rural rates this year. Josh Preston
News

NOT BUYING IT: Farmers reject reasons behind rate rise

by LEtter to the Editor by Greg Edwards
18th Sep 2018 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

GYMPIE Regional Council data published in John and Jenny Cameron's article on September 14 is certainly worthy of comment.

READ MORE: What the Mayor said

CLICK HERE: Mayor Mick Curran says suburban ratepayers contribute too much to rural services

Rural ratepayers provide 51 per cent of total revenue.

John and Jenny Cameron on their Dairy farm at Lagoon pocket. Gympie region farmers continue to dispute information from Gympie Regional Council around the significant rise in many rural rates this year.
John and Jenny Cameron on their Dairy farm at Lagoon pocket. Gympie region farmers continue to dispute information from Gympie Regional Council around the significant rise in many rural rates this year. Renee Albrecht

Greater Gympie ratepayers provide 31 per cent.

Greater Gympie has a much larger population than the rural areas therefore it becomes very obvious who is subsidising who.

GREG EDWARDS,

BELLS BRIDGE

NOT BUYING IT: Gympie region farmers continue to dispute information from Gympie Regional Council around the significant rise in many rural rates this year.
NOT BUYING IT: Gympie region farmers continue to dispute information from Gympie Regional Council around the significant rise in many rural rates this year. Dominic Elsome
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    LNP powerbroker faces court over crash that killed dad

    premium_icon LNP powerbroker faces court over crash that killed dad

    Crime The father of a Coast MP facing charges related to the driving death of 44-year-old Brisbane man Jamie Bird has appeared in court for the first time.

    • 18th Sep 2018 9:49 AM
    Sex-offender supervision laws rushed through

    premium_icon Sex-offender supervision laws rushed through

    Crime New sex-offender laws to ensure most dangerous have life supervision

    Innovation award win for Gympie business

    premium_icon Innovation award win for Gympie business

    News Local family run business wins Queensland wide innovation award

    Party's over for Tin Can Bay family after $1394 penalty

    premium_icon Party's over for Tin Can Bay family after $1394 penalty

    Crime 'No more teenage parties' after out-of-control Tin Can Bay event

    Local Partners