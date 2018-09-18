NOT BUYING IT: Farmers reject reasons behind rate rise
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
GYMPIE Regional Council data published in John and Jenny Cameron's article on September 14 is certainly worthy of comment.
Rural ratepayers provide 51 per cent of total revenue.
Greater Gympie ratepayers provide 31 per cent.
Greater Gympie has a much larger population than the rural areas therefore it becomes very obvious who is subsidising who.
GREG EDWARDS,
BELLS BRIDGE