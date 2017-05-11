Not all councillors sold on rubbish plan

Kerbside collection is being expanded, but not everyone's happy with the decision.

MORE regional residents will be getting kerbside collection, but some councillors are unhappy with a change which could increase costs for some residents.

According to the plan which was adopted in yesterday's meeting, residents in regional areas on waste service routes will be serviced by kerbside collection instead of paying the waste management operational charge they were on. For residents who trucks cannot service, lockable bin cluster zones will be implemented.

At present, residents not on kerbside collection pay a waste management operation charge of $230 per year (or $90 per year near Kilkivan and Tiaro), while residents on the waste collection service pay $303.42 per year ($377.98 per year at Rainbow Beach).

The motion was passed six to three, with Councillors Glen Hartwig, Hilary Smerdon and James Cochrane voting against it.

The infrastructure services report said there will be cost benefits to spreading the service to more properties, and Mayor Mick Curran said he believes the expansion will benefit the region and would reduce rubbish being taken to transfer stations.

"It brings equity across the region and standardises waste collection processes, and pricing,” he said.

However, Cr Hartwig said the council should not be forcing something on residents "because it works in our expansion plans”.

After the meeting, he said the change will disadvantage residents who provide 50% of the general rate income, but do not get 50% value. "People from Goomeri and Kilkivan don't get the level of service that someone in Gympie city does,” he said. "Now people from Goomeri and Kilkivan are subsidising every day, of every year, an aquatic centre, the Rattler and a new library which a lot of them will probably never use.

"Isn't it fair that Gympie subsidises some aspect of their rates notice?

"Is it unfair for us to say we'll discount your waste collection service?

"We are Gympie-focussed at the moment... other than a few My Towns projects, when you look at the bulk of the vast amount of money that we're spending we've forgotten the people outside of Gympie.”