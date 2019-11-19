Menu
Eloise Copper Mine, 70km southeast of Cloncurry, stopped operations on Tuesday after it was “unable to provide information” to the Mines Inspectorate that the risk to workers was at an “acceptable level”. Picture: FILE
News

North West copper mine shuts due to safety concerns

by MADURA MCCORMACK
19th Nov 2019 12:50 PM
A MINE in North West Queensland has been forced to suspend underground operations, the Mines Inspectorate has confirmed.

The Eloise Copper Mine, 70km southeast of Cloncurry, stopped operations on Tuesday after it was "unable to provide information" to the Mines Inspectorate that the risk to workers was at an "acceptable level".

"The safety of Queensland mine workers is paramount and our inspectors will continue to work with the mine to ensure safe operations," a spokesman for the Mines Inspectorate said.

The Eloise Copper Mine is run by Perth-based investment organisation FMR Investments Pty Ltd.

The first ore was mined in April 1996 after copper deposits were discovered by BHP in 1987.

Operations at the Eloise Copper Mine recommenced in early 2011 after a fall in commodity prices in November 2008 caused the mine to be closed.

It is understood the mine employs 151 people and 60 contractors.

