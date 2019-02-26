Menu
North Queensland Cowboys training from 1300 Smiles Stadium, Townsville. Ethan Lowe and Gavin Cooper. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Rugby League

Cowboys officially release Lowe from contract

26th Feb 2019 11:26 AM
The North Queensland Cowboys have released backrower Ethan Lowe from his contract, clearing the way for the premiership player to make a move to South Sydney.

Cowboys director of football Peter Parr thanked Lowe for his service to the club in a press release this morning.

"We are disappointed to see Ethan go, but we felt in the end it was in everyone's best interest to grant him a release," Parr said.

"Ethan has been a wonderful player for our club, he appeared in more than 100 games, two grand finals and was an integral part of our first ever premiership.

"Everyone at our club would like to thank Ethan for his contribution and time in Cowboys colours and wish him all the best for the future."

A member of the club's maiden 2015 premiership-winning squad, Lowe played 108 games over six seasons after debuting in 2013.

"I would like to thank the Cowboys, members and fans for making my time in North Queensland one of the best experiences of my life," Lowe said.

"Being part of the 2015 grand final win and the weeks that followed was something I will never forget.

"North Queensland will always hold a special place in my heart."

