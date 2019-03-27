Heavy lies the crown for Morgan

NORTH Queensland skipper Michael Morgan admits he's still learning how to handle the esteemed Cowboys No.7 jersey, made famous by club legend Johnathan Thurston.

Morgan was left disappointed at his own performance against the Broncos last Friday night where he made two errors and missed five tackles.

The Cowboys' $5 million man started the 2019 season in red-hot form scoring a try and setting up another in their win over St George in round one.

However, North Queensland were brought back down to earth last weekend by a brutal Broncos side at Suncorp Stadium, led by a rampaging Tevita Pangai Jr.

But the 27-year-old is adamant he will fix up his game as he gears up for a fiery battle with Cronulla halves Shaun Johnson and Chad Townsend on Saturday night.

Morgan admitted he was still learning to be the on-field conductor for the Cowboys.

"I'm still learning in this position," he said.

Morgan struggled in the loss to Brisbane. Picture by Zak Simmonds.

"I'm trying to be the composed one out there and take the right options all of the time. I'm learning with it and hope I can improve.

"I was under a bit of pressure on my last set plays (against the Broncos) but maybe positionally, (I can work on) where I take my kicks from or a couple of my kicking options.

"I was pretty disappointed in my own performance so there'll be a bit to look at.

"(I'm) looking forward to hopefully playing better. It's a good thing about this time of year, there's always next week."

Morgan was the Cowboys' main man in 2017 and proved his worth in leading his side to the NRL grand final.

The club's former No.7, champion playmaker Thurston, last week said he was confident in his successor's capability and called for the Cowboys skipper to take on the Maroons halfback role.Cowboys' vice-captain Jordan McLean said the squad was still getting used to life without JT.

Jordan McLean has declared the Cowboys forwards need to improve. (Zak Simmonds)

"I think it's going to take a bit of time for us all as a team to get going a bit better," he said.

"It's only round three this weekend so hopefully we can start clicking and we can help Morgs out a lot more. I know the forwards can play a bit better in the middle to help him out but he's been great. If something needs to be said, he'll say it but he's the type of person to lead by his actions."

North Queensland veteran Matt Scott was confident his captain would return back to form.

"Morgo was really good in round one," he said.

"I thought he tried really hard against the Broncos. Not just him, but all across the board, we didn't handle the pressure enough.

"He missed a lot of footy last year and now to have all of this pressure on him, he's handled it pretty well. I think we just have to be patient and hopefully gets back to his best this week."