Georgia Nanscawen, Alison Drennan, Kaitlyn Ashmore and Daisy Bateman celebrate a goal.
AFL

Kangaroos smash Blues in AFLW debut

3rd Feb 2019 4:24 PM
NORTH Melbourne have wasted little time flexing their muscle, thrashing Carlton by 36-points in their AFLW debut.

One of the flag favourites after landing a host of big-name signings, the Kangaroos had too much pace in the 7.10 (52) to 2.4 (16) victory at North Hobart Oval.

Emma King booted a two goals and had a game-high seven tackles, with the remaining goals shared between five players.

Reigning league best-and-fairest and skipper Emma Kearney and Ashleigh Riddell sparked things from midfield.

Kearney finished equal-top of the possession count with 18 alongside Kate Gillespie-Jones.

North Melbourne controlled the ball well with 56 marks to Carlton's 23.

Former Australia cricketer Jessica Duffin was strong for the Kangaroos, who are playing two games in Tasmania this season as part of their close affiliation with the state.

Mo Hope celebrates a goal against Carlton.
The match, played in front of a healthy crowd of 4896, began in warm sunshine and smoky skies from bushfires ravaging Tasmania.

Despite the final scoreline, last year's wooden spooners Carlton held their own early.

Carlton players leave the field after losing to North Melbourne.
Both teams kicked a goal in the opening quarter before the Kangaroos pulled away with three unanswered majors in the second term.

They had two in two minutes to break the back of Carlton when Alison Drennan finished off some nice ball movement.

The Kangaroos' Brittany Gibson became the first Tasmanian to kick an AFLW goal on home turf in the fourth term.

