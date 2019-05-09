'North and South Korea' share a panel, reveal differences

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson (centre) and Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington (right) at the Sunshine Coast Daily's Future Sunshine Coast event.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson (centre) and Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington (right) at the Sunshine Coast Daily's Future Sunshine Coast event. Patrick Woods

IT WAS likened to the relationship between South and North Korea, in a light-hearted jab by demographer Bernard Salt, on a panel with Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington and Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson.

The two Coast leaders laughed it off and even managed a handshake.

But despite calls for unity from Mr Salt, the differences were still there.

Cr Jamieson took aim at Noosa Council during his address to the crowd at the Daily's Future Sunshine Coast event at Maroochy RSL over its approach to the proposed flight paths for the new Sunshine Coast Airport runway.

Cr Jamieson also took a swipe at Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, asking her to back the SEQ Council of Mayors' efforts to secure the Olympic Games, which he said had become increasingly apparent could be delivered on at least a cost-neutral basis.

Cr Jamieson declared that would be "a far better result than the recent Commonwealth Games".

He spoke of his council's economic development efforts, particularly in the technology space, to develop the region as a digital trade hub of the future.

Cr Wellington resisted the temptation to bite back, when he followed Cr Jamieson at the lectern.

Instead he focused on the approaching "climate crisis", as he shared some snaps with the crowd from a recent trip to Shanghai.

"To be honest you know, we humans are not particularly good at reading the future," Cr Wellington said.

He said there was "one dawning reality" which was that we were facing a climate crisis.

The Noosa Mayor then went on to speak about their desire to retain the "village feel" in Noosa, and their aim to attract high-end visitors instead of sheer numbers.

"We actually choose to preference value over volume," he said.

He said Noosa's greatest strength was its community and revealed Tourism Noosa didn't target the drive market.

Mr Salt imagined a future, sometime in the 2030s or 2040s, where the two shires would unite once again, to the benefit of the region.