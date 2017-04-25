Normanby Hill Remembrance Park a delight to behold

COMMUNITY ASSETT: Gympie's Anzac Day service at the beautiful setting of Normanby Hill Remembrance Park this morning was well attended.

LETTERS:

LOOKING FORWARD, LOOKING BACK

AS ANZAC Day approached, I took the liberty to observe the Normanby Hill Remembrance Park and what a delight to behold.

The park is in magnificent condition.

It took me back to that memorable day January 29, 1996, when a special ceremony took place with the unveiling and dedication of the monument, remembering those brave men from the Cooloola region who gave their lives for our country during World War II.

I was secretary of the Gympie RSL at that time and we were asked to commemorate in some way the 50th anniversary of the end of World War 1939-45.

I formed a committee to establish what could be achieved and suggested a park be established to remember our World War II heroes from Gympie and surrounding districts.

After much deliberation it was finally agreed.

Committee members suggested trees be planted around the monument with personal details at the foot of each tree.

We must thank the council in making the land available and to thank them again in keeping the memorable park in such a wonderful state.

RICHARD CUMMING,

GYMPIE.

THANK THE LNP FOR BRUCE HIGHWAY UPGRADES

IN 2012, the Liberal National Party inherited a Bruce Hwy that was run down and unsafe after more than a decade of total neglect under successive Labor governments.

The RACQ labelled it the most deadly road in the country.

We needed a plan to make the Bruce Hwy safe, flood resilience and cope with the state's growth.

We're now starting to see the benefits of the $8.5 billion Bruce Hwy Action Plan the LNP funded with the Federal Coalition.

From Cairns to Brisbane, projects along the Bruce Hwy worth millions of dollars have been delivered or under construction thanks to the former LNP government.

Local projects that have benefited from this funding agreement include $490 million towards Cooroy to Curra project (Section A and planning for Section D) and $384.2 million towards Cooroy to Curra - Section C.

But there's more to be done.

A Tim Nicholls-led Liberal National Government has committed to a 10-year plan to fix the Bruce Hwy as part of our New Deal for Regional Queensland.

Unfortunately, the Palaszczuk Labor Government isn't interested in investing in roads or any type of infrastructure for that matter.

Deb Frecklington,

LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Infrastructure Minister.

THE VEGAN DEBATE CONTINUES

I REFER to your recent correspondents who are trying to stick with tradition, taste bud pleasure and their personal opinions, instead of actually taking the time to research scientific evidence about the damage done to our planet by the run-off of facilities that confine billions of animals and birds, the methane produced by the billions of cattle and sheep, one of most significant contributors to the most serious environmental problems at every scale from local to global.

Animal products are a major cause of cardiovascular disease, strokes, type 2 diabetes, cholesterol and erectile dysfunction, due to arterial clogging in all parts of the body, of the fats and cholesterol in animal products.

Plants are loaded with nutrients and healthy fibre that keep our arteries and digestive function in good health.

Diane Cornelius,

Seacliff Park, South Australia.