Normanby Bridge repairs causing Gympie traffic mayhem

Repair works carried out on Gympie’s troubled Normanby Bridge only began this week, but have already caused significant delays for motorists in the area.

Northbound traffic on the Bruce Highway was backed up toward the Fox Glenn Motor Inn this morning, with an increasing procession of vehicles crawling through the diversion.

Repair works on Gympie's Normanby Bridge are already causing traffic mayhem. Photos: Josh Preston

Other roads have not been much better, according to Gympie Times online readers.

Ruth Griffin: “Southside yesterday afternoon was totally a mess (people) coming from town just crawling along ones trying to get in medical centre stuck trying to turn right, what a shambles.”

Nicki Maree: “Yes massive pain in the butt. I have Stewart Tce bridge and now Normanby overpass both on my route every morning and arvo. Fun times.”

Kaylah Smith-crossley: “It was an absolute nightmare today. Now going to have to change our whole routine.”

Mike Moeller: “Why didn’t they wait until the bypass is done? Much less traffic.”

Department of Transport and Main Roads business Roadtek started the $2.9 million project yesterday morning, with Bruce Highway traffic in both lanes to travel around the work site via the on off ramps either side of the highway for the next three months.

Motorists wishing to travel from Hughes Terrace on to Gympie Brooloo Road must take an alternate route either via Kidd Bridge and Power Road, or alternatively travelling south on the Bruce Highway and crossing Mary Valley Link Road until the project is complete.

Motorists coming off the Mary Valley Highway (Gympie Brooloo Road) will be able to cross Normanby Bridge to travel north on the Bruce Highway, and motorists travelling on the Bruce Highway will be able to cross the Normanby Bridge to get on Gympie Brooloo Road.

The overpass was slapped with a 17-tonne limit and 40km/h speed limit was after the bridge was seriously damaged when hit by a truck in 2018.

A structural analysis determined that the bridge‘s deck and girders had to be reconstructed.