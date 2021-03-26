Normanby Bridge project on track despite torrential rain

Progress continues to be made on the infamous Normanby Bridge overpass project. Pictures: Josh Preston

Progress continues to be made on the infamous Normanby Bridge overpass project. Pictures: Josh Preston

The much talked about Normanby Bridge overpass repair project remains on track for timely completion despite torrential rain in the Gympie region this month.

MORE ON THIS STORY

The Department of Transport and Main Roads this week maintained it was not expecting any significant delay to the project following two weeks of healthy rain in the Gold City.

Repair works on the infamous Normanby Bridge overpass in Gympie are still on track for timely completion despite heavy rain this month. Pictures: Josh Preston

149.2mm of rain has been observed in Gympie so far this month, already over the median monthly total of 144.2mm.

The project has attracted controversy, with numerous motorists complaining of significant delays at peak traffic times after work began on 15 February.

But a TMR spokesperson said work was still expected to be finished by May.

“We always need to allow for bad weather when planning road construction projects, but do not currently anticipate a significant delay to completion of this project despite the amount of rain that has fallen in Gympie,” the spokesperson said.



“After the old decking was demolished, the girders have been replaced and the temporary support for the concrete bridge deck has been installed.

“The next stage will be reinforcing the steel and pouring the concrete.”