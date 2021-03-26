Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Progress continues to be made on the infamous Normanby Bridge overpass project. Pictures: Josh Preston
Progress continues to be made on the infamous Normanby Bridge overpass project. Pictures: Josh Preston
News

Normanby Bridge project on track despite torrential rain

JOSH PRESTON
26th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The much talked about Normanby Bridge overpass repair project remains on track for timely completion despite torrential rain in the Gympie region this month.

MORE ON THIS STORY

The Department of Transport and Main Roads this week maintained it was not expecting any significant delay to the project following two weeks of healthy rain in the Gold City.

Repair works on the infamous Normanby Bridge overpass in Gympie are still on track for timely completion despite heavy rain this month. Pictures: Josh Preston
Repair works on the infamous Normanby Bridge overpass in Gympie are still on track for timely completion despite heavy rain this month. Pictures: Josh Preston

149.2mm of rain has been observed in Gympie so far this month, already over the median monthly total of 144.2mm.

The project has attracted controversy, with numerous motorists complaining of significant delays at peak traffic times after work began on 15 February.

But a TMR spokesperson said work was still expected to be finished by May.

“We always need to allow for bad weather when planning road construction projects, but do not currently anticipate a significant delay to completion of this project despite the amount of rain that has fallen in Gympie,” the spokesperson said.

“After the old decking was demolished, the girders have been replaced and the temporary support for the concrete bridge deck has been installed.

“The next stage will be reinforcing the steel and pouring the concrete.”

gympie news gympie rainfall gympie weather normanby bridge
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $289m contract awarded for Section D Bruce Highway upgrade

        Premium Content $289m contract awarded for Section D Bruce Highway upgrade

        News Contract to deliver 18 kilometres of four-lane dual carriageway between Veteran and Curra, upgrades to five local roads and 19 new bridges.

        Gympie man offers land to locals struggling to find home

        Premium Content Gympie man offers land to locals struggling to find home

        News Stories of Gympie region residents struggling to find a home in the current...

        WATCH: COVID vaccine rollout begins in Gympie

        Premium Content WATCH: COVID vaccine rollout begins in Gympie

        News The first jabs have begun in Gympie as the region’s GP clinics join the fight...

        ‘Hope he dies’: Ugly details in catastrophic king hit trial

        Premium Content ‘Hope he dies’: Ugly details in catastrophic king hit trial

        News The trial of a Gympie man accused of a bashing two people at a Mary Street pub has...