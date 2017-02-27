Normanby Bridge lane closed due to traffic accident

TRAFFIC heading out of Gympie towards Southside and the Mary Valley is blocked on Normanby Bridge thanks to a car crash.

The minor accidents does not appear to have left anyone with significant injuries, but several police cars and emergency worker vehicles are at the scene and the lane heading out of town is closed.

Traffic heading into Gympie is still flowing and emergency workers hope to have the scene cleared shortly.

It is unsure what caused the crash which happened just after 12.30pm on the actual bridge.