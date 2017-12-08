Norman just scored a big win for a little art project

VICTORIOUS: Norman Tough flashes a thumbs up, now that he's allowed to finish his project.

VICTORIOUS: Norman Tough flashes a thumbs up, now that he's allowed to finish his project. Jacob Carson

LAST month, we reported on Norman Tough, the Gympie local who was told to pack up his diorama project or risk losing his tenancy.

This week, he was delighted to announce that not only would he be able to stay in his home, but he was able to finish his miniature farm project as well.

"We had some people from the Department of Housing come down here and have a look at things,” he said, after telling the department he wouldn't be removing the project from the common recreation area of his housing estate.

"The problem was, at least according to the complaints made against me, they didn't have enough room to use the barbecues.

"But as soon as they saw it, they were just really impressed with the work - they even asked if I could send them a picture when it was done.”

The complications with the Housing Department put a halt to Mr Tough's work, but he said he was feeling hopeful of finishing it before the Gympie Show.

"I think in another three months or so it'll be finished, there are a few more things I need to work on.”

The tiny farm is slowly taking shape.

It's a smorgasbord of different toy cars, plastic farm animals and plenty of wood and glue.

He proudly pointed to the 'Georgina Food Lot', named so for his wife.

"I'd like to have about 100 little cows in there by the time I'm finished,” he said.

In addition to the Gympie Show next year, there are also tentative plans to take the display to other locations.

"I'm thinking of setting up a donation tin with it,” Mr Tough said.