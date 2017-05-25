Normal cold to come after warmer nights than average

FOR a week Gympie has been treated to warmer nights than usual for this time of year, but the forecast says night time temperatures will snap into where they should be from tomorrow.

Since last Thursday the minimum has hovered around 14 degrees or above, about three degrees warmer than Gympie's May average minimum.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Bernard said some of the month's warmer days can be explained by the lack of dry change that often comes in May.

"Onshore winds and cloud and rain are the main culprits,” the forecaster said.

"There has been more moisture than average.

"Often in May you get a dry change with air coming from the southern states, but we haven't really had this. The main wind flow has been off the ocean with oceanic moisture.”

Contributed

Day time temperatures have been a mixture he said - ranging from a top of 19.5 degrees last Show Friday to 27 degrees this week.

Today is predicted to reach 25 degrees, bang on average for this time of year, he said.