Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Looming cyclone to batter island with 100km/h winds

by Darren Cartwright
14th Mar 2020 8:42 AM

An impending cyclone over the Coral Sea is likely to batter Norfolk Island with winds exceeding 100km/h on Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Andrea Peace said the looming cyclone is expected to become a category two system by Sunday.

"The system is a high chance of forming into a tropical cyclone on Saturday and continue to intensify into a category two system early on Sunday," Ms Peace said.

She said computer modelling had it passing to the northeast of Norfolk Island.

"Depending on the systems path there may be a period on Monday where storm force winds with gusts in excess of 120 km per hour are experienced at the Island."

She said it was too early to determine if it would maintain its cyclone structure as it passed Norfolk Island.

"Regardless, it has the potential to have tropical cyclone like impacts including very heavy rainfall and damaging winds."

More Stories

Show More
coral sea cyclone norfolk island weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Curran: no conflict on future industrial park

        premium_icon Curran: no conflict on future industrial park

        News Gympie council election 2020: Hartwig says donation will leave incumbent ‘impotent’ on major plan

        Q&A: Gympie candidates grilled on region’s biggest issues

        premium_icon Q&A: Gympie candidates grilled on region’s biggest issues

        News Gympie council election 2020: 30 candidates reveal what needs to be fixed in their...

        Teen taken to hospital after another Gympie school fight

        premium_icon Teen taken to hospital after another Gympie school fight

        News Education Department confirms students involved “dealt with” after fresh incident...

        Mudslinging, confusion at out-of-control election forum

        premium_icon Mudslinging, confusion at out-of-control election forum

        News OPINION: There were only two candidates who kept decorum at the meeting by not...