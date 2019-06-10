Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nicky Dernikos was last seen on May 26.
Nicky Dernikos was last seen on May 26.
News

Noosa woman not heard from since last month

10th Jun 2019 1:01 PM

POLICE need the public's help to locate a 47-year-old woman missing from the Noosa area since last month.

Nicky Dernikos was last seen leaving an address on Edgar Bennett Ave at Noosa Heads on May 26 before later being spotted on Noosa Dr. She has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition and has only recently relocated to the Sunshine Coast from Victoria.

She is described as Mediterranean in appearance, about 150cm tall with a slim build, light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Nicky was last seen wearing black tights, a t-shirt and a khaki-coloured cap.

Anyone who may have seen Ms Dernikos or know her current whereabouts is urged to come forward.

missing person missing woman noosa queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    What is the Gympie council really saying about us?

    premium_icon What is the Gympie council really saying about us?

    News Council's race to make Gympie generic, Home Brand and inoffensive

    REVEALED: The secrets the Wit-boooka jury wasn't told

    premium_icon REVEALED: The secrets the Wit-boooka jury wasn't told

    News For the first time, the untold story of justice under pressure

    Gympie girl's 'best friend' killed with baited corn cob

    premium_icon Gympie girl's 'best friend' killed with baited corn cob

    News Who would kill Eliza Murphy's best friend, her dog Lilly?

    UPDATE: Excavator used to recover stuck Fraser Island bus

    premium_icon UPDATE: Excavator used to recover stuck Fraser Island bus

    Offbeat WATCH: Recovery crews manage to free stuck bus