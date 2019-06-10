Noosa woman not heard from since last month

Nicky Dernikos was last seen on May 26.

POLICE need the public's help to locate a 47-year-old woman missing from the Noosa area since last month.

Nicky Dernikos was last seen leaving an address on Edgar Bennett Ave at Noosa Heads on May 26 before later being spotted on Noosa Dr. She has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition and has only recently relocated to the Sunshine Coast from Victoria.

She is described as Mediterranean in appearance, about 150cm tall with a slim build, light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Nicky was last seen wearing black tights, a t-shirt and a khaki-coloured cap.

Anyone who may have seen Ms Dernikos or know her current whereabouts is urged to come forward.