Noosa tourism initiative to take in Gympie region

SCENIC: One of the images used to promote the Gympie region and Mary Valley on the Noosa Country Drive website. CONTRIBUTED

TOURISM Noosa's popular Noosa Country Drive website (www.noosacountrydrive.com. au) and touring map has expanded beyond Noosa's hinterland villages to include the neighbouring Gympie region, including the Mary Valley.

An interactive website that enables a personalised way to experience the region, Noosa Country Drive aims to disperse visitors throughout Noosa's hinterland villages and explore further out to the Mary Valley and Gympie.

The drive invites visitors to experience everything the hinterland has to offer, from farm gates and microbreweries to mountain lookouts, art galleries, historic sites, walking trails and more.

Whether driving, cycling or walking, visitors can create their own touring route on the website or take one of the four suggested loops:

The Northern Loop - features Boreen Point, Kin Kin, Cooran and Wolvi

The Central Loop - features Pomona, Cooroy, Lake Macdonald and Tinbeerwah

The Southern Loop - features Doonan, Eumundi, Cooroy and Tinbeerwah

The Western Loop - features Imbil, Kandanga, Amamoor, Gympie and Wolvi.

Hinterland Feijoas' Sally Hookey is enthused about the drive.

"Noosa Country Drive has been a wonderful initiative from Tourism Noosa aimed at letting all those beach visitors know what's available just on their doorstep in the hinterland,” she said.

"We open our farm every Saturday and every week we meet visitors who've either been on the Noosa Country Drive website or seen us on Instagram by tagging #visitnoosa and #noosacountrydrive.

"We can't thank the team at Visit Noosa enough for coming up with Noosa Country Drive - we love it.”

Amamoor Lodge's Christine Buckley is also a fan.

"It's wonderful having the Mary Valley included on the Noosa Country Drive map showing visitors how close we are to the coast,” she said.

"From Noosa, visitors can easily head into the country to explore a very different world of quaint villages, farmland and rolling hills; guests at Amamoor Lodge can head to the coast and Noosa beaches for the day by driving quiet country roads.

"Visitors who are here for a few days or more want a more varied experience and we've been able to showcase the region's farming provenance through linking the coast and country as one all-round foodie experience.”

FAST FACTS:

More than 100 experiences are listed on Noosa Country Drive

Expansion of the Noosa Country Drive website and printed map will include the Mary Valley/Gympie region, working in conjunction with Destination Gympie Region

An additional driving loop has been included - the Western Loop, featuring some of the best attractions in the Mary Valley and Gympie regions, including the Mary Valley Rattler steam train journeys that are due to begin in late 2018

Noosa Country Drive maps are stocked at various outlets, including the Visitor Information Centres in Gympie and Noosa and is also featured in the In Noosa magazine distributed throughout Noosa

Full experience listings and personalised mapping are available at www.noosacountrydrive. com.au