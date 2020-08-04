Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Noosa Tigers junior Jack Payne will make his debut for the Brisbane Lions tonight.
Noosa Tigers junior Jack Payne will make his debut for the Brisbane Lions tonight.
AFL

Noosa Tigers to AFL: Jack Payne to debut tonight

Matty Holdsworth
4th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Highly rated Noosa Tigers defender Jack Payne will make his AFL debut with the Brisbane Lions tonight at the Metricon Stadium.

Payne, 22, faces defending premiers Richmond Tigers in a top eight battle.

The Lions have only made one change after their Friday night thrashing of Essendon, with former Hawthorn gun Grant Birchall being rested for the clash.

Brisbane have opted to not risk 32-year-old Birchall and promoted Payne, a 197cm, 101kg powerhouse to the side.

Payne is a graduate of St Andrew's Anglican College at Peregian Springs and one of three Coasters on the Lions roster alongside Eric Hipwood and Tom Fullarton.

afl queensland brisbane lions jack payne noosa tigers richmond tigers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man taken to hospital after car ploughs into Gympie property

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after car ploughs into Gympie property

        News The out-of-control car tore through bushes near Gympie High, and collided with a couple’s steel-reinforced concrete fence

        • 4th Aug 2020 11:58 AM
        Three men illegally crossed Queensland border

        premium_icon Three men illegally crossed Queensland border

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk set to update the state on the latest COVID-19...

        Meet Gympie’s most stylish baby

        premium_icon Meet Gympie’s most stylish baby

        News They may be little but they pack plenty of style. Find out here who took out the...

        Back story to the sad closure of 115yo Gympie business

        premium_icon Back story to the sad closure of 115yo Gympie business

        News Liquidator reveals the century-old store was breaking even at the time it closed