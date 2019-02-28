Noosa sets the scene for Masterchef

NOOSA Main Beach set the backdrop for MasterChef on Monday as the television show filmed an episode for their upcoming season.

MasterChef judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris as well as local chef Matt Sinclair and season eight winner Elena Duggan watched over as contestants cooked up a storm on the balcony of Noosa Heads Surf Club.

"We love Noosa," Preston said in between filming.

"It's great being up here too. There will be views of the beach in every shot."

Filming was due to take place on the beach but wild weather and erosion from Tropical Cyclone Oma resulted in a last minute plan to hold the event at Noosa Surf Club.

"Anton Mogg has just been outstanding to work with," Preston said.

The Noosa stop is part of a two-week Queensland trip filming in Brisbane, the Gold and Sunshine Coast's and Ipswich.

While in town the judges did not waste time to enjoy the local cuisine. This included a meal from Sinclair's Sum Yung Guys, and a visit to The Spirit House.

Tourism Noosa CEO Steve McPharlin said with food being the second highest reason tourists visit the area behind the beach, the filming was a great way to put Noosa on the map.

"It was really great to welcome the team from MasterChef to Noosa earlier this week and good to see so many Noosa locals and visitors enjoying the experience and seeing the filming in action."

"Noosa being showcased on MasterChef will truly appeal to our visitors interstate and internationally with the show being aired worldwide."

MasterChef Season 11 will premier in May with the Noosa episode expected to screen in June.