Noosa Schoolies: A night in the life of police

It's the first time Noosa has been the go-to destination for Queensland school leavers, but local police believe they have gained the respect of the thousands of young revellers.

The Daily joined a Noosa Police crew on Monday for night four of Schoolies' celebrations to get an up close and personal look at how officers are keeping the large crowd in order.

On a night tipped to be the "biggest" of the schoolies' week, police were surprised at the low number of incidents.

Noosa schoolies' celebrations on Noosa Main Beach: A sea of school leavers celebrate on Noosa Main Beach while police crews patrol along the beach.

"Schoolies seem to come in four day blocks. Monday would be the last day for one group and the first day for the next," Noosa Police acting officer-in-charge Troy Cavell said.

"Monday would be the biggest night of the schoolies' week."

But it wasn't to be.

With only 12 arrests across the Sunshine Coast, police believe their strong stance on zero alcohol and a curfew on the beach to keep schoolies safe has started to sink in.

"It was the best night so far," Sergeant Cavell said.

"We went hard on them the first couple of nights but I think they are realising what is expected now."

A sea of schoolies make their way to Noosa Main Beach.

Stationed on the Noosa boardwalk, police conducted regular beach walk troughs of the large crowd to get a closer look at any potential issues.

The only significant threat officers faced was the large number of students requesting a selfie with the unexpectedly popular police.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the night for police was seeing a small group of girls from The Gap High School who came back down to the beach once the celebrations had ended to pick up rubbish.

They were rewarded for their efforts with a complimentary ride back to their apartment in an unmarked police car.

Side-stepping a $90 Uber ride in the process.

Police crew drives along Noosa Main Beach during Schoolies celebrations on Monday night.

Police advised they will not be relaxing too much despite Monday night's low number of incidents.

According to Sgt Cavell, the word on the street is Tuesday night is Tequila Night for schoolies.

"They know there is no alcohol on the beach but you never know," he said.

Surf lifesaving crews are assisting police during schoolies week by turning the "wave cam" cameras on to the sand to record any behavioural issues.