We vow and declare this is the Coast's best Cup bet

Vow And Declare has a Noosa owner and breeder. (Reg Ryan/Racing Photos via Getty Images)

Vow And Declare has a Noosa owner and breeder. (Reg Ryan/Racing Photos via Getty Images)

RACING: A three-decade-long passion has one Noosa resident poised for a shot at the Melbourne Cup with Vow and Declare among the favourites in the coveted race.

Paul Lanskey and his partner Helga Hueston are among the syndicate of part-owners in the four-year-old gelding which will jump as fourth favourite in the 24-horse 3200m trip tomorrow.

Not only is Lanskey a part-owner, but a breeder who had a hand in deciding Vow and ­Declare's lineage.

He owned the gelding's dam, Geblitzt, and was part of the process which decided ­Declaration Of War (USA) as the sire.Gympie connection and Lanskey's nephew, Anthony Lanskey, said Vow and Declare was just one of many foals produced by Geblitzt.

"The older brother (of the gelding) was with (Melbourne trainer) Danny O'Brien and that's why he is (trained) there," he said.

"Paul has been in horse ownership for the last 30 years and he's enjoying the ride along with us.

"It's a credit to him and the hard work that he's put in to racing for last 30 years and now he's one who decides which stallion that she ­(Geblitzt) goes to and all that.

"So, it's really his baby and it's lovely that it's been successful for him.

"I couldn't be happier for him."

Lanskey originally tried to sell Vow and Declare at the 2017 Inglis Classic Sale but when bidding fell $15,000 short of his $60,000 reserve, he took him home and offered the horse to family and friends.

Anthony Lanskey with his son Ben Lanskey are part owners along with others in Melbourne Cup 2019 runner Vow and Declare Picture Supplied

Lanskey's two sons Tom and Joseph are part of the ownership syndicate along with Anthony and his two sons Lachlan and Ben.

It's the first time the latter three have ever owned a horse.

Anthony, Gympie State High School's principal, also brought in good friends Bob Leitch (Gympie's deputy mayor) and Kort Goodman, meaning Vow and Declare's ownership includes five first-timers.

"We've all only got a small piece of it but have been enjoying the ride for sure," Anthony said. "It's been a bit of a whirlwind (journey) really and it's gone pretty quickly."

Vow and Declare and Surprise Baby are Queensland's and Australia's best hopes of winning the Cup back from a field of strong internationals this year.