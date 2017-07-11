Noosa Rd nightmare - 'Your home needed for buffer zone'

NIGHTMARE: Phil and Michelle McGowan have been stunned to find their beautiful home of 30 years is now claimed by the council for an industrial area "buffer zone"

Residents angry over 'sneaky' rezoning: Some Gympie residents are outraged to have discovered their property is now part of an industrial "buffer zone".

"I JUST sat down and cried,” Phil McGowan said on Tuesday.

He was speaking of the moment he and his wife Michelle found out their stunning acreage in Fairview Dve had been designated as a "vegetation buffer” for an industrial area.

They have been forced to ponder the almost unthinkable possibility of losing the beautiful home and grounds they designed, built, landscaped and raised a family in over 30 years of hard work and expense.

They and Noosa Rd neighbours Bill and Nicky McIntosh were relieved to some extent when Cr Dan Stewart said he would find out what was going on and bat for the nine or so Noosa and Fairview Rd households directly affected by the industrial zoning of their residential neighbourhood.

Cr Stewart attended the neighbourhood meeting Bill and Nicky called at their Noosa Rd home yesterday.

He blamed the council's 2013 planning scheme, saying a light industrial zoning had been applied to the area with a minimum of public notice.

Residents did not know this had happened until they received notification of another change, a review of the planning scheme for their area.

Although they had considered themselves Monkland home owners, their gorgeous acreage allotments are up for rezoning again in the Draft East Deep Creek Local Development Area Structure Plan.

East Deep Creek is across the railway line at the bottom of their valley and yesterday they said this is where the industrial zone boundary should be, with the vegetation buffer along the railway line.

The McIntosh family are not directly affected by the buffer zone, but yesterday they said their zoning made it difficult or even impossible to sell their home for a reasonable price.

"We've been here for a long time,” all four said.

About nine homes are suddenly revealed as industrial under the zoning residents have just discovered.

And four of their homes are part of a planned buffer for the houses across the road.

"I would agree,” Cr Stewart assured them, saying their suggestion of a railway line zoning boundary "makes sense.”

He said the matter would come back to councillors for a decision, after public consultation.