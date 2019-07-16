Noosa officially declares 'climate emergency'

NOOSA Shire Council has unanimously accepted a move to declare a climate emergency at this morning's council meeting.

The council will now become the first Queensland local government, and the 28th nationwide, to formally recognise the climate emergency.

The announcement brings the total number of Australians represented by a local government climate emergency declaration to 2.8 million.

Queensland Break Free Climate Action Group organiser, Phoebe Hayman, said Queenslanders were "incredibly attached" to the pristine coastline and Noosa was "unparalleled in its beauty".

"The coastline we are so attached to is at high risk from the impacts of climate change, from storm surges to rising sea levels," she said.

"By formally recognising the climate emergency, councils like Noosa Shire Council are stepping up while the Federal Government sidesteps the issue entirely.

"All over the country, there is a groundswell of action coming up from a local level, which shows that change is coming, and it's coming from the ground up."

Greenpeace Australia Pacific campaigner, Alix Foster Vander Elst, said the council had "thrown down the gauntlet" to State and Federal governments who were "still pandering to the fossil fuel industry".

"Greenpeace Australia Pacific welcomes the leadership shown by local governments, who are calling the climate emergency for what it is while pairing that with appropriate action to meet the scale of the crisis."