Noosa home fit only for 'the world's coolest granddad'

A NOOSA North Shore home, fit for "the world's coolest granddad" and all his toys has made its long-awaited debut onto the market.

For three years it was a logistically-complicated masterpiece and "would never be built again".

The five-bedroom home at 2 Frying Pan Place, Noosa North Shore, was originally built off-market for an "enormous" cost due to added expense of having to ferry materials to the site.

It is now for sale via tender through agents Reed and Co.

Director Adrian Reed has sold comparable homes in the region for more than $10 million and said this one commands similar attention.

"We have floated ideas around of who to market it for, and the more time I spend in it, I think it's for the coolest granddad alive," Mr Reed said.

"Someone who has all the toys, boats, jetskis, stand-up paddleboards, you name it. And they just want the family around.

"It's certainly a playground on one of the best spots along the river.

"It is honestly more like a resort than a home."

Sitting on an "extravagant" 17,000sqm parcel, Mr Reed struggled to express how big the property actually was.

"It is just huge, you'd never get away with building it these days. It's more like a resort.

"You don't often get pure residential position on this scale and magnitude.

"The developers spent an enormous cost on the extravagant design, but all the builders, architects, you name it, they're experts in their fields.

"The attention to detail is amongst the best I've ever seen, so it gives off a real sense of luxury you only see in the highest quality. It puts it in a pretty special category."

Because it sits in a prestige pocket - and only a 10 minute boat ride to Hastings St - Mr Reed predicts the home will go for a pretty penny.

"It's a premium market and in an area of series of sales between the $6m to $10m mark."