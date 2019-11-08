Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Homes on fire at Cooroibah
Homes on fire at Cooroibah Seven News
Breaking

Noosa hinterland home burns as blaze rages towards Tewantin

Scott Sawyer
by
8th Nov 2019 6:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOME has caught fire and cars and trailers have been damaged as a wild bushfire blazes its way towards Tewantin.

Firefighters were able to prevent the home from burning down, but the Lake Cooroibah Road, Cooroibah house did receive structural damage.

Reports have been placed of a car and trailer also being damaged in the Cooroibah area as a result of the fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services public information officer for the incident, and Nambour station officer Kim Gray said they had 75 vehicles on-site now, and a further four en route, with a mix of urban and rural crews, supported by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers trying to battle the blaze.

End loaders and water tankers were also on scene.

"There's a lot of fuel on the ground," Mr Gray said.

He said phone lines had been clogged by calls reporting smoke, from all over the Coast, and while he sympathised with residents, he urged people to restrict triple-0 calls to reports of fire and flames only.

"The biggest problem we're having at the moment is smoke as a by-product," Mr Gray said.

"We can't do anything about the smoke."

He said smoke was going as far south as Landsborough and the Blackall Range.

More Stories

fire kim gray sunshine coast tewantin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

        premium_icon 20 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

        News Gympie police warn not to approach any of these people in these CCTV images.

        Gympie pro golfer returns to drive next generation

        premium_icon Gympie pro golfer returns to drive next generation

        News Gympie golfer Charlie Dann returned to his home town to prepare for upcoming...

        Boy mauled trying to save pet from bull arab attack

        premium_icon Boy mauled trying to save pet from bull arab attack

        News A 10yo Cooloola Coast boy was mauled by two dogs earlier this year, his dog owner...

        Fire threat closes plantation forests in Gympie region

        premium_icon Fire threat closes plantation forests in Gympie region

        News ALL plantations managed by HQPlantations in state forests and on HQPlantations...