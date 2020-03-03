Menu
The Noosa Election Forum is on Tuesday, March 3.
Noosa Election Forum a must-see

Michele Sternberg
3rd Mar 2020 8:00 AM
TONIGHT’S Noosa Election Forum being hosted by the Noosa News, Sunshine Coast Daily and local residents associations looks set to be the venue for some very lively debate around a number of hotly-contested issues.

And, if you can’t make it along tonight, we’ll have it live streamed via the Noosa News and Sunshine Coast Daily websites.

Bring your copy of the Noosa News along, or pick up one at the venue, for our front page quick photo reference to identify candidates.

The general public, relevant community and business groups have been asked to submit questions for candidates prior to tonight’s event.

With such a large number of candidates this year, 21 to be exact, each candidate will have a strict one minute speech to introduce themselves and clarify key points to their campaign.

Then the Sunshine Coast Daily editor Nadja Fleet will facilitate questions pre-submitted online at check-in on the night.

All questions will be reviewed ensuring the most relevant and topical questions for each division will be asked.

Statements, individual Council issues and self-promotion questions will be discarded.

Submit any last-minute questions via noosanews.com.au/2020electionforums.

Voters head to the polls on Saturday, March 28, but early voting in Noosa will start on Monday, March 16.

DETAILS

DATE: Tuesday, March 3

TIME: 6.30-8.30pm

WHERE: Noosa Christian Outreach Church, 202 Eumundi Noosa Rd, Noosaville.

WATCH: noosanews.com.au

