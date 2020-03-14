‘Nonsensical’: Flight centre boss slams PM

Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner has slammed Scott Morrison's mass gatherings ban as "nonsensical" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of 100 of his stores.

Mr Turner described the Prime Minister's decision to ban gatherings of 500 people or more as "ridiculous".

"Why is a gathering of 500 people okay, but 600 isn't?" he told Nine Newspapers.

"It is so ridiculous. It's hard to believe someone with a degree of intelligence came up with something like that."

Flight Centre announced to the ASX on Friday it will close 100 of its travel stores before June 30 due to the downturn in the industry caused by coronavirus.

The travel agency did not specify which branches would close or how many jobs would be affected, but it would look to transfer staff to other shops

In a statement Flight Centre said the "virus's spread and increased travel restrictions mean demand is softening significantly and time frame for recovery is unclear".

As COVID-19 continues to cripple the tourism industry, Flight Centre said the closures were a strategic response plan "protect and grow market-share ahead of future rebound, while reducing costs".

It described the shops that will close, which represent 11 per cent of its network, as "underperforming".

CEO of Flight Centre aGraham Turner, has slammed the PM’s mass gatherings ban as ‘ridiculous’. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

The Prime Minister announced on Friday that the government will from Monday effectively ban "non essential" public gatherings of more than 500 people.

"We will be advising against organised, non-essential gatherings of persons of 500 people or greater from Monday," he said.

Mr Morrison stressed that the ban does not relate to school or university classes, airports or public transport.

However, sporting events are in doubt and matches may only take place in empty stadiums.

Performers Miley Cyrus and Robbie Williams have cancelled their concerts.

Australia's one-day cricket series against New Zealand has banned spectators and NRL game may be held without fans.

Mr Morrison cancelled his plans to attend Saturday night's NRL game between Cronulla and South Sydney at ANZ Stadium amid calls for the match to be cancelled entirely.

The Prime Minister attended a meeting in person this week with Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton who has since been diagnosed with coronavirus.

But neither the PM nor any cabinet minister will be tested for the virus on medical advice that because Mr Dutton wasn't showing symptoms at the meeting tests are unnecessary.

The AFL has announced it will continue with scheduled matches, despite player reservations.

The government has also placed a travel ban on mainland China, Iran, South Korea and Italy which may extend to other nations as the pandemic takes hold.

Australia's coronavirus cases have risen to 201, with three deaths and NSW registering the highest number of cases at 92.

candace.sutton@news.com.au