Non-sentence is hard to fathom

IT IS sometimes hard to make sense of the punishments handed down in courts of law.

Drug possession offenders who have harmed no-one but themselves will sometimes be jailed on the strength of their past record, as the courts cast about for some sort of deterrent (when all others have failed).

Repeat offence drink drivers, even those lucky enough not to have injured anyone, will sometimes be jailed.

So will someone who repeatedly sends even affectionate text messages in breach of no contact provisions of a court order.

And much as there might be good reasons for those sentences, we then find penalties that seem unreasonably light.

Take the one imposed on truck driver Craig Andrew Yensch, who walked from Albury District Court after his dangerous driving caused the deaths of Gympie region's Jeremy Josefski, Nicole Daly and Nicole's unborn child.

Jeremy was a husband and father of two young daughters and Nicole, 16 weeks pregnant, was a wife, mother of a young son and best friend of Jeremy's wife Leah.

Yensch is not a free man, but he will serve a two-year sentence in the community, with close supervision, but none of the unpleasantness of jail.

Then he will be free, and may eventually get over it.

But several Gympie families never will.