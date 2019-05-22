Nominations sought for Qld Bus Driver of the Year awards

GYMPIE region residents will have the opportunity to recognise their favourite bus driver when nominations open for the Queensland Bus Driver of the Year Awards next Monday.

Nominations for the awards will open on May 27 and all bus drivers working on public passenger services in Queensland are eligible.

The awards will recognise the huge contribution drivers make to ensuring customers travel safely and conveniently.

More than 250 drivers were nominated for last year's inaugural award, with Ella Reid from Clarks Logan City Bus Service taking out the award for the state's best bus driver.

This year's awards have been expanded to include new categories, ensuring recognition for drivers across the state. The new categories are:

Southeast Queensland drivers

Regional drivers

School drivers

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey encouraged customers to nominate their favourite driver.

"These awards celebrate Queensland bus drivers who go above and beyond in delivering excellent service,” Mr Bailey said.

"We encourage customers to get behind our drivers and share powerful stories of their bus driver improving their journey.”

Ms Reid wished good luck to the drivers nominated for this year's awards.

"It was an honour to be named the inaugural winner of the Queensland Bus Driver of the Year award in 2018 and I wish all of the nominated drivers the best of luck this year,” Ms Reid said.

"It is great to see the recognition for our industry as there are so many hard-working drivers who regularly go above and beyond.”

Queensland Bus Industry Council Executive Director David Tape welcomed the opening of nominations for the Queensland Bus Driver of the Year Awards.

"Our bus drivers across all sectors provide an essential service in getting Queenslanders and our visitors to and from work, to medical appointments, to school and social events, they help bring communities together and aid in the growth our economy,” Mr Tape said.

"It is great to see Minister Bailey and TransLink acknowledge our bus drivers for the excellent job they do day in day out, delivering their passengers in a safe and professional manner.

"I sincerely hope that Queenslanders will get onboard with this, acknowledging and highlighting the great job of their local bus drivers.”

Customers can nominate a driver by heading to the TransLink website: www.translink.com.au

All nominations will be reviewed by a judging panel and assessed against the criteria, including positive customer impact, excellence in customer care and displaying a customer-focused attitude.

A public vote will be held once the finalists have been announced, before the winning drivers are presented with a trophy and $1000 cash prize at the awards ceremony at the end of August.